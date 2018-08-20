Police: Man pushes victim through window

A 35-year-old Berwick man was booked into Morgan City jail Sunday after pushing someone through a glass window and then proceeding to strike the victim with a wooden object, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Joseph L. Hart, 35, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Sunday on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.

Officers responded to a home on Onstead Street in Morgan City in regard to a disturbance. When officers arrived, Hart was identified as a suspect. Police learned that the victim and Hart had gotten into a verbal altercation. The altercation escalated when Hart allegedly pushed the victim through a glass window and then began striking the victim with a wooden object, Blair said. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. Hart was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 130 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jude A. Resignola Sr., 48, of Lesley Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

A patrol officer in the area of David Drive and La. 182 observed a vehicle that was swerving in and out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Resignola, appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Resignola performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.173 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Resignola was jailed.

—Jeffery L. Hagen, 56, of Plaquemine, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Officers responded to the area of La. 70 in regard to an 18-wheeler speeding in the area. Officers located the vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted. They smelled a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the breath of the driver, Hagen, Blair said.

Hagen performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.200 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Hagen was jailed.

—Arnold L. Mosely, 57, of Eleventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI second offense, improper lane usage and driving under suspension.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near Eleventh Street observed a vehicle swerving in and out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Mosely, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

Mosely appeared intoxicated and refused a field sobriety test, Blair said. Mosely registered 0.157 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Mosely was jailed.

—Jermaine S. Keys, 43, of Thibodaux, was arrested at 3:49 a.m. Saturday on a charge of remaining after being forbidden.

Keys was arrested at the police department after causing a disturbance with the correction officers, Blair said. Keys had been told to leave the premises several times, but refused. Keys was jailed.

—Harold A. Sheets, 34, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:49 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear for trial and a warrant charging him with contempt of court.

Sheets was located on Everett Street and arrested on city court warrants. Sheets was jailed.

—Malaysia N. Ruffin, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension and a warrant for battery on a dating partner.

An officer in the area of La. 70 and Veterans Boulevard observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Ruffin, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

Ruffin also had an arrest warrant for the Berwick Police Department. Ruffin was jailed.

—Lance T. Ashmore, 26, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fees.

Ashmore was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Ashmore was jailed.

—Obatiye J. Dent, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested at midnight Sunday on charges of DWI first offense and careless operation.

An officer in the area of Fig Street and La. 70 observed a vehicle partially off the roadway. A traffic stop was done on the vehicle. The officer could smell an odor of alcohol emitting from the breath of the driver, Dent, Blair said.

Dent performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.224 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Dent was jailed.

—Christopher W. Walker, 26, of Cypress Court in Gibson, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and improper lane usage.

An officer in the area of La. 182 observed a vehicle cross the center line several times. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as Walker. While talking to officers, Walker pulled out a small baggie of suspected marijuana from his pants pocket, Blair said. Walker was jailed.

—Jesus M. Barrientos, 54, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, no driver’s license, no turn signal and no insurance.

A patrol officer in the area of Sixth and Bowman streets observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Barrientos, did not have a driver’s license, Blair said.

Barrientos appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Barrientos registered 0.146 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Barrientos was jailed.

—Teddy E. Rodas, 47, of Duson, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Sunday on charges of careless operation, driving under suspension and no registration.

Officers responded to U.S. 90 near the Martin Luther King exit in regard to a single vehicle crash. Officers arrived and located the driver, Rodas. They learned that Rodas was traveling in the left lane, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guard rail, Blair said.

Rodas had no injuries from the crash and had a suspended driver’s license. There was also no insurance on the vehicle or proper registration, Blair said. Rodas was jailed.

—Harry Fluker, 62, of Poplar Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard observed a vehicle make a turn onto La. 70 going into the opposing lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as Fluker. The officer could smell an odor of alcohol emitting from Fluker’s breath and Fluker performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Fluker registered 0.096 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Fluker was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 110 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Charles Sherman, 39, of Dottie Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of simple burglary and criminal trespassing.

Deputies patrolling Siracusa observed a car parked in the parking lot of a closed business. The deputies made contact with the driver and passenger, Sherman. Through the stop, deputies learned that Sherman had an active warrant for his arrest. Sherman was jailed with no bail set.

—Barry Jones, 31, of Oriole Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Saturday on a charge of second-degree battery.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista were dispatched to a home on Cane Street in reference to a domestic battery call. Upon arriving, deputies made contact with the victim who said Jones had pushed their head into a cabinet, Anslum said. Through the investigation, deputies found evidence that Jones had pushed the victim and the victim had sustained minor injuries that had been treated at a local medical facility, the sheriff said. Jones was jailed with no bail set.

—David Risk, 33, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:22 a.m. Sunday on charges of leash law and pit bull regulation.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista were dispatched to the corner of Middle and Carol roads in reference to a dog bite. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with a victim who was jogging and was bit by a dog. The deputies found evidence of a dog bite injuries, Anslum said.

The deputies then located Risk, who confirmed that the dog was a pit bull mix, the sheriff said. Deputies learned that Risk had no posted signs, pit bull license, and no vaccination record, Anslum said. Risk was released on a summons to appear Nov. 13.

—Elwood Rodriguez, 45, of Polaris Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Sunday on a charge of littering.

A deputy made a follow-up call to a home on Polaris Street. The deputy made contact with Rodriguez concerning an incident that happened in July. Rodriguez was released on a summons to appear Nov. 13.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Zachary Mahfouz, 25, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a St. Mary Parish warrant charging him with failure to appear. No bail was set.

—Kimber Thompson, 30, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Subutex, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years old. No bail was set.

—Matthew Rollins, 25, of Diane Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years old. No bail was set.

—Brian Ott, 39, of Mount Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Sunday on charges of two tail lamps required and driving under suspension. Ott posted $1,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—William J. Carr Jr., 29, of Fern Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Sunday on a charge of remaining where forbidden. Carr was jailed on $229 bail.