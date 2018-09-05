Police: Man, high on drugs, walked into stranger’s home

A 37-year-old Patterson man, allegedly under the influence of drugs, entered a Morgan City home without permission Tuesday, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Darell J. Gash, 37, of Harry D Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and disturbing the peace.

Officers responded to a home on Chester Bowles Street in Morgan City in regard to an individual entering a home without permission. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who stated that Gash had opened her front door and walked inside her home. The victim also stated that she did not know Gash, Blair said.

Officers located Gash outside of the home and he appeared to be under the influence of an illegal narcotic, Blair said. Gash was jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Shundren K. Johnson, 22, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with probation violation, failure to pay fines and failure to pay probation fines.

Johnson was transported from the Patterson Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on Morgan City Court warrants. Johnson was jailed.

—Jude Resignola Jr., 23, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Resignola was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Resignola was jailed.

—Richard Adams, 57, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief by filing a false complaint.

Adams was arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from an incident in March 2017 in which Adams allegedly filed a false complaint on an individual. Adams was jailed.

—Arne Brewer, 52, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at noon Tuesday on a warrant charging her with probation violation.

Brewer was located at her home on Federal Avenue and was arrested on a city court warrant. Brewer was jailed.

—Alfred Johnson, 53, of Baton Rouge, was Tuesday on a charge of arrested at 2:47 p.m. theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on Brashear Avenue in regard to a theft. The victim stated that he parked his bicycle in front of the business and when he returned, his bicycle was gone.

Video surveillance was reviewed and the suspect was identified as Johnson, Blair said. Johnson was located in the area of Fifth Street. Johnson was jailed.

—Austin C. Williams, 19, of First Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with probation violation, failure to pay probation fees and failure to pay fines.

Williams was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants. Williams was jailed.

—Daniel M. Elliot, 19, of Chatsworth Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Elliot was transported from parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Elliot was jailed.

—Harpreet Singh, 38, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft less than $1,000 and resisting an officer.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to an individual refusing to pay a bar tab. Officers arrived and spoke to management. Management stated that Singh was asked several times to pay his bar tab, but he refused to pay, Blair said.

Officers made contact with Singh and when asked about the bar tab, Singh still refused to pay, Blair said. When trying to place Singh under arrest, he began to resist officers, but he was later subdued, Blair said. Singh was jailed.

—Lawrence Francois, 48, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

Officers responded to a home on Orange Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and located Francois who was arguing with another individual. Francois was told to calm down several times but continued to yell and use profanities, Blair said.

When placing Francois under arrest, he began to resist officers but was later subdued, Blair said. Francois was jailed.

—Chad M. Adams, 35, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines.

Adams was located on Railroad Avenue and arrested on a city court warrant. Officers also located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Adams’ possession, Blair said. Adams was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tommy Trosclair Jr., 26, of Enterprise Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace by fighting and disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.

A deputy working at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin learned of an active warrant for Trosclair’s arrest. Trosclair was booked into jail and then released on $750 bail.

—Mar’Keisha Paul, 24, of Gum Street in Franklin, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer by giving false information and possession of carisoprodol.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a home on Grandwood Drive in response to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy learned of an argument between Paul and another person. Through the investigation, Paul gave false information as to her identity and drugs belonging to her were found, Anslum said. Paul was booked into jail and then released on $5,000 bail.

—Travis Skeen, 29, of Cottonwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with turning movements required and possession of hydrocodone.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Narcotics Section executed a warrant at a home on Cottonwood Street in Morgan City and located Skeen. After being informed of the warrant for his arrest, Skeen was jailed with bail set at $20,500.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Jessie Sanders, 21, of Ceylon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Sanders posted $3,500 bail.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Jonte Killough, 20, of Leo Street in Patterson, while incarcerated at Patterson Police Department, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with sexual battery and a separate warrant charging him with two counts of sexual battery. Killough remains incarcerated at the Patterson Police Department.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.