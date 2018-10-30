Police: Man had LSD, meth, marijuana

A Patterson man was caught with LSD, methamphetamine and marijuana after Morgan City police stopped a vehicle without a license plate, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Brennan R. Tabor, 30, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Monday on charges of no license plate on vehicle, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, LSD and drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to pay fines.

An officer on La. 182 observed a vehicle without a license plate. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Tabor, had a suspended driver’s license. During the investigation, the officer located suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, and LSD inside Tabor’s vehicle, Blair said.

Blair reported that officers responded to 47 calls and reported the following arrests:

Tabor had an arrest warrant through city court. Tabor was jailed.

—Jodie Aucoin, 34, of Cane Road in Centerville, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial.

Aucoin was located on La. 70 and arrested on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Aucoin was jailed.

—Shawn Scully, 44, of Yellow Bayou Road in Franklin, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for restitution for simple battery.

Scully was transported from the Franklin Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on a Morgan City Court warrant. Scully was jailed.

—Rubin Bias, 63, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Rubin Bias was located on Egle Street and arrested on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Bias was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 46 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Stacey Grubb, 38, of Iberia Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle cross over the fog line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Grubb. During the stop, the deputy learned that Grubb’s license was suspended, Anslum said. Grubb was released on a summons to appear Jan. 4, 2019.

—Eric Frentz, 37, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and no seat belt.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle being driven by a man who was not wearing a seat belt. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and located the driver, Frentz.

During the stop, the deputy learned that Frentz’s license was suspended, Anslum said. Frentz was released on a summons to appear Jan. 4, 2019.

—Conley Jones, 69, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Monday on four warrants for failure to appear on charges of improper turn, improper display of license plate, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone and two counts of contempt of court.

A deputy patrolling Siracusa observed two men walking in the middle of the road. The deputy stopped and spoke to the men. During the investigation, the deputy found that one of the men had no outstanding warrants. Therefore, he was free to go home.

The other man, identified as Jones, was found to have four active warrants for his arrest through the Morgan City Police Department. Jones was booked into parish jail with no bail set.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Shawn Scully, 44, of Yellow Bayou Road in Franklin, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Monday on a Morgan City Court for failure to appear for restitution on a charge of simple battery. Scully was booked and then transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.