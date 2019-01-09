Police: Man gave alcohol to juvenile

A 45-year-old man was booked into jail Tuesday stemming from an October 2018 incident where he provided alcohol to a juvenile, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Stuart R. Vincent, 45, of Chestnut Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Vincent was placed under arrest at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from an October 2018 incident during which Vincent allegedly provided alcoholic beverages to a juvenile. Vincent was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 30 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Joseph J. Thibodeaux, 20, of West Ibert Street in Franklin, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to pay fines.

—Calvin Acosta, 32, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension third offense.

An officer in the area of La. 182 near Roderick Street observed a vehicle driven by an individual identified as Acosta. The officer was aware of Acosta having a suspended driver’s license. A traffic stop was conducted, and a computer check revealed that Acosta’s license was indeed suspended, Blair said.

Acosta also had two prior arrests for driving under suspension. The passenger of the vehicle, Thibodeaux, had an active warrant for city court. Acosta and Thibodeaux were jailed.

—Jerry R. Forbes, 18, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with failure to appear for trial and two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Forbes was located on Egle Street and arrested on city court warrants. Forbes was jailed.

—Jane G. Landry, 49, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with probation violation. Landry was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Landry was jailed.

—Pablo Fonte, 62, of Spruce Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to Spruce Street in regard to an individual who was possibly intoxicated. Officers arrived and located the individual identified as Fonte. Fonte did appear intoxicated, Blair said. Fonte was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported the following arrests:

—Storm Griffin, 19, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace fifth offense. Bail was set at $256.

—Tyler Sylvester, 19, of Short Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana and resisting an officer. Sylvester posted $4,500 bail.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints and reported the following arrest:

—Kimberly Harris, 46, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs.

A deputy patrolling the area of Berwick was dispatched to a location on La. 182 in response to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the person, identified as Harris. Through the investigation, drugs were found in Harris’ possession for which she had no prescription, Smith said. Harris was jailed with no bail set.