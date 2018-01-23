Police: Man dropped ecstasy pills upon seeing officers

A 29-year-old Morgan City man was caught Monday discarding ecstasy pills when Morgan City police stopped him on walking on Redwood Street, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Morris Hatcher, 29, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of MDMA and obstruction of justice.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department narcotics division observed a person walking in the area of Redwood Street.

When investigators stopped to speak with the person, police saw him discard something from his hand onto the ground, Blair said. Hatcher was identified. The item discovered was suspected MDMA, also known as ecstasy pills, Blair said. Hatcher was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Ronnie E. Newkirk, 61, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Newkirk was identified as one of the people involved, Blair said. Newkirk was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Newkirk was jailed.

—Shamus M. Dardeau, 42, of Clark Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Dardeau was located and arrested at parish jail on Morgan City Court warrants. Dardeau was jailed.

—Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez, 20, of Fairview Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Monday on charges of no driver’s license, switched license plate, no insurance and inspection required.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 without an inspection sticker. A stop was initiated, and Sanchez-Gonzalez was identified as the driver.

Sanchez-Gonzalez did not to possess a valid driver’s license, and the vehicle he was operating was found not to have proper insurance and the license plate that was displayed belonged to another vehicle, Blair said. Sanchez-Gonzalez was jailed.

—Fred Kenner, 31, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers observed a person walking in the area of Chennault Street that disappeared. Officers conducted a search of the area, and Kenner was located hiding underneath a home, Blair said. Kenner was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Kenner was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints and reported n arrests.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.