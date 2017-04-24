Police: Man crashes vehicle into utility pole

A 23-year-old Berwick man was charged with DWI and careless operation after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Caleb C. Griffin, 23, of Jones Street in Berwick, arrested at 2:34 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense and careless operation.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Brashear and Federal avenues in regard to a single vehicle crash. Officers arrived and observed that the vehicle had struck a utility pole knocking out the power in the area.

City Utilities Director Bill Cefalu received a call reporting the incident at 11:11 p.m. Saturday. The outages in that area didn’t last long, Cefalu said.

Griffin was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Officers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage while speaking with Griffin. Griffin was unsure how he had hit the pole. After medical treatment Griffin was transported to the Morgan City jail for chemical testing.

Griffin registered 0.163 grams-percent blood alcohol content and was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 139 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Heidi Hoffpauir, 48, of Francis Street in Berwick, arrested at 9:51 a.m. Friday on warrants charging her with possession of pantoprazole and two brake lights required.

Hoffpauir was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on active arrest warrants. The warrants stem from an investigation conducted by patrol officers in which Hoffpauir was observed operating a vehicle with only one brake light.

During the investigation officers located suspected pantoprazole. Hoffpauir was jailed.

—Jamerson Williams, 38, of Oregon Street in Berwick, arrested at 11:27 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with no driver’s license. Williams was located and arrested at the Berwick Police Department on a Morgan City Court warrant. Williams was jailed.

—Christopher J. Pollard, 32, of Mars Street in Morgan City, arrested at 12:42 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of tramadol, possession of Subutex and a Patterson police warrant charging him with theft.

—Miranda J. Topham, 35, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, arrested at 12:42 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of tramadol.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fifth Street in regard to Pollard walking in the area and held active arrest warrants through the Patterson Police Department. Officers arrived and located Pollard along with a woman identified as Topham.

Pollard was allegedly seen handing Topham pills. The pills were recovered and identified as tramadol and Subutex. Officers located suspected marijuana on Topham along with more tramadol. Pollard and Topham were jailed.

—Amanda Castille, 22, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, arrested at 3:05 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and no seat belt.

—Matthew Castille, 25, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, arrested at 3:05 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone) and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of U.S. 90, and the occupants were not properly restrained. Officers stopped the vehicle and located the driver, Matthew Castille.

Police detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Amanda Castille along with a small child in the rear seat. Matthew Castille was advised of the odor the officer detected at which time he admitted that he had marijuana in the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found suspected marijuana along with drug paraphernalia. Amanda Castille allegedly stated that she had knowledge marijuana was in the vehicle. The area where the incident took place was in a drug free zone. Both suspects were jailed.

—Broderick D. Junifer, 28, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, arrested at 7:11 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with simple battery.

Junifer was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on a warrant. The warrant stems from an April investigation in which Junifer allegedly struck a victim. Junifer was jailed.

—Shelia Johnson, 42, of Birch Street in Morgan City, arrested at 7:50 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the area of Short Street in regard to a disturbance. Police arrived and learned that Johnson allegedly attempted to stab someone with an ice pick. Police located Johnson, who was intoxicated. Johnson was jailed.

—Christopher Fryar, 34, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, arrested at 9:04 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone and on a warrant charging him with failure to comply with terms of drug court.

Fryar was located and arrested in the area of Tupelo Street. When Fryar was taken into custody, officers located suspected methamphetamine on him. The area where this incident took place is in a drug free zone. Fryar was jailed.

—Devon Marsh, 25, of Ciro Street in Morgan City, arrested at 11:11 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension and no turn signal.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate a turn in the area of Federal Avenue failing to signal. Officers stopped the vehicle, and Marsh was identified as the operator. Investigators learned that Marsh’s driver’s license was under suspension. Marsh was jailed.

—Oscar E. Rodriguez, 22, of Everett Street in Morgan City, arrested at 7:41 p.m. Saturday on charges of speeding 47 mph in a 30 mph zone, no registration, switched license plate, no driver’s license, open container and on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 traveling at a high rate of speed. A stop was initiated, and Rodriguez was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

The vehicle was found to have a switched license plate, no registration and open containers of alcoholic beverages. Rodriguez was found not to have a driver’s license and had an active city court warrant for his arrest. Rodriguez was jailed.

—Donna L. Navarro, 56, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, arrested at 11:10 a.m. Sunday and possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Terrebonne Street in regard to a narcotics complaint. Officers arrived and spoke with Navarro, who gave officers permission to search the home.

Officers allegedly located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside. The area where the incident took place is in a drug free zone. Navarro was jailed.

—Ethan Falgout, 18, of Lajaunie Court in Morgan City, arrested at 2:37 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft of goods.

Patrol officers responded to a local business on La. 182 in regard to a shoplifting complaint. Officers arrived, and Falgout was identified as suspect that had taken items from the business.

Falgout allegedly admitted to the theft. Falgout was jailed.

—Troy Madise, 52, of Egle Street in Morgan City, arrested at 4:38 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a fine on charges of no driver’s license and expired motor vehicle inspection sticker.

Madise was located and arrested in the area of Bowman Street on a city court warrant. Madise was jailed.

—Michael W. Hickman, 31, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, arrested at 7:36 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no seat belt.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182, and the operator was properly restrained. Officers stopped the vehicle, and Hickman was identified as the driver. He had a suspended driver’s license.

The officer also located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Hickman was jailed.

—George Cooks, 25, of Rochel Lane in Gibson, arrested at 9:56 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, improper lighting, resisting an officer and on a hold for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of La. 70 with improper lighting and stopped the vehicle. The driver allegedly identified himself by a false name.

Investigators found evidence that he was Cooks, and had a suspended driver’s license and several active warrants through Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Cooks was jailed.

—Stephen A. Boyd Jr., 28, of Ratcliff Lane in Franklin, arrested at 12:33 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment and charges of no insurance, switched license plate and no registration.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle traveling in the area of Railroad Avenue, and the plate was registered to a different vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle, and Boyd was identified as the driver.

Investigators learned that the vehicle did not have any insurance or registration. Boyd held active arrest warrants through the 16th Judicial District Court. Boyd was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 122 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Isaiah Blum, 39, of Harvest Court in Thibodaux, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy working on U.S. 90 in Berwick observed a vehicle traveling 62 mph in a 45 mph construction zone and stopped the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, Blum, the deputy found that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Blum was also cited for speeding. He was released on a summons to appear in court July 10.

—Wilbur J. Richard Jr., 33, of La. 695 in Kaplan, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Saturday on charges of resisting an officer, monetary instrument abuse and on warrants for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista stopped to speak with a subject who was walking on Arlington Road. The deputy identified the subject as Richard and located 2 active warrants for his arrest. During the arrest, Richard forcefully pulled away from the deputy and attempted to flee on foot. During a search of Richard, the deputy located a counterfeit $100 bill. Richard was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

—Leonel Rodriquez, 28, of Odile Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 2:39 a.m. Sunday on charges of switched license plates, no driver’s license and no insurance.

A deputy assigned to patrol Amelia observed a car with a license plate that did not belong to a passenger vehicle. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, Rodriquez.

The deputy found that Rodriquez was operating the car without a driver’s license or insurance. Rodriquez was released on a summons to appear in court July 10.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Storm Griffin, 17, of Ceylon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:49 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Griffin posted $176 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.