Police: Man charged with fourth DWI

A 59-year-old man was charged Sunday with DWI fourth offense in Morgan City and later registered over twice the legal blood alcohol limit, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Michael E. Bray, 59, of Julia Street in Amelia, was arrested at midnight Sunday on charges of DWI fourth offense, driving under suspension and no vehicle registration.

An officer on La. 182 observed a vehicle swerving in and out the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Bray, appeared intoxicated and refused to take a field sobriety test, Blair said. Bray registered 0.217 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, and a computer check revealed that Bray had three prior DWI charges within the last 10 years. Bray was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 130 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kayla M. Francise, 20, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial. Francise was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Francise was jailed.

—Tori Madise, 24, of Baton Rouge, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

—Natasha D. Bergeron, 32, of Second Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Friday on warrants charging her with theft less than $1,000, driving under suspension and failure to pay fines.

Officers responded to the Morgan City Cemetery in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and were told by witnesses that an individual identified as Madise was there yelling profanities and causing a disturbance, but had left in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival, Blair said.

A description of the vehicle was given out and the vehicle was located in the Brownell Homes area. Officers located Madise and the passenger in her vehicle, Bergeron. Bergeron had arrest warrants for police and city court. Both Madise and Bergeron were jailed.

—Dario M. Barhona, 67, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Friday on charges of no turn signals and driving under suspension.

An officer in the area of Everett Street observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Barhona, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Barhona was jailed.

—Charlie R. Williams Jr., 40, of Seventy Nine Pines Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Friday on charges of expired license plate, no driver’s license and no insurance.

An officer on Brashear Avenue noticed a vehicle with an expired license plate. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Williams, did not have a valid driver’s license nor did his vehicle have insurance, Blair said. Williams was jailed.

—Nicole M. Atkinson, 33, of Russo Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on Seventh Street in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived and were told by management that an individual had come into the store and had taken items without making a purchase. The individual had left the store in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.

A description of the vehicle was given out, and the vehicle was located on La. 182. The driver, Atkinson, admitted to the theft, Blair said. Atkinson was jailed.

—Andres Ramirez, 36, of New Iberia, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lane usage and no driver’s license.

An officer on U.S. 90 observed a vehicle swerving in and out the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Ramirez, did not have a valid driver’s license and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Ramirez registered 0.152 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Ramirez was jailed.

—Leroy Walker, 64, of Becky Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Sunday on a charge of hit-and-run.

An officer responded to a home on Terrebonne Street in regard to a hit-and-run vehicle crash. The officer arrived and located the victim who stated that someone backed into her parked vehicle. Police received information from witnesses that identified the other vehicle and the driver as Walker, Blair said. Police contacted Walker, who returned to the scene and admitted to crashing into the vehicle and leaving the scene, Blair said. Walker was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 100 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Reva Thomas, 28, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:22 a.m. Friday on charges of issuing worthless checks and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of disobeying a traffic light, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A corrections deputy was made aware of an active warrant for Thomas, who was visiting at the St. Mary Parish jail. The deputy made contact with Thomas and arrested her on the warrant. Thomas was jailed with no bail set.

—Brenda Robertson, 75, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and operating without a driver’s license on person.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to Southeast Boulevard in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the deputy located Robertson and learned of a warrant for her arrest. Robertson was released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 6.

—Earnest Harris Jr., 42, of Lori Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a local business in reference to a battery complaint. Upon arriving at the business, the deputy located the victim who said that Harris had hit the victim with his fist, Anslum said. Deputies located Harris near Friendship Alley and arrested him. Harris was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Herman Sonnier Jr., 50, of David Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Sunday on charges of criminal trespass and attempted theft of goods.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival at the business, the deputy made contact with store personnel who said that a male subject was observed attempting to steal merchandise, Anslum said.

The deputy made contact with the man, identified as Sonnier. Sonnier was jailed with no bail set.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Charlotte McNabb, 54, of McGee Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for Patterson City Court for failure to appear on a charge of theft by shoplifting. McNabb was transported to Patterson Police Department.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.