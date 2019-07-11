Police: Man charged with careless operation, driving under suspension

A 36-year-old man was arrested on U.S. 90 in Berwick and charged with driving under suspension and careless operation with a crash, Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported.

—Eric Fontenot Jr., 36, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and careless operation with a crash. Fontenot posted $252 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 37 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Graig Albarado, 55, of North Sterling Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no motor vehicle insurance and no vehicle registration.

An officer on patrol observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Federal and Brashear avenues. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Albarado.

A computer check revealed the vehicle he was driving had no current insurance, registration and his driver’s license was under suspension, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Glen Anthony Johnson, 60, of Lincoln Avenue in Baldwin, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear in court. Johnson was located at parish jail and arrested on a city court warrant. He was jailed.

—Brandy Solar, 40, of Emy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with probation violation. Solar turned herself in at the police department on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 35 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Brock John Savoie, 28, of Hebert Lane in St. Martinville, was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was stationary on U.S. 90 east in Berwick when he observed a vehicle without an operating tail light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Savoie. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Savoie was driving under suspension, the sheriff said. Savoie was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.