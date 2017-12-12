Police: Man charged with 2nd DWI, no license

A 56-year-old Morgan City man was charged with his second DWI and no driver’s license after registering a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Leonard A. Yarborough, 56, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11 p.m. Monday on charges of DWI second offense, no driver’s license and no turn signal.

A patrol officer in the area of Federal Avenue and Onstead Street observed a vehicle fail to use its turn signal while turning on to Federal Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Yarborough, did not have a valid driver's license, Blair said.

Yarborough appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Yarborough registered 0.187 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test for intoxication. Yarborough was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 45 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Alexis L. Robertson, 33, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000 and on a fugitive warrant for the state of Texas.

Robertson was located in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard. A warrant check revealed that Robertson held an active warrant for the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from an incident in June in which Robertson is alleged to have taken items from a business without paying.

Also, Robertson held an active warrant through the state of Texas for a parole violation. Robertson was jailed.

—Chance J. Boudreaux, 23, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay fines.

Boudreaux was transported from the Patterson Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on a Morgan City Court warrant. Boudreaux was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Brandi Lacoste, 34, of St. Peter Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of hydrocodone, failure to signal, and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. A deputy located Lacoste at her home on the warrant and transported her to parish jail. Bail is set at $15,000.

—Ashley Jones, 32, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Monday on charges of turning movements and required signals violation, child passenger restraint system required and possession of Xanax.

—Jina Mingo, 52, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of theft.

Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Fifth and Everett streets in Morgan City after observing the driver fail to signal a turn. Detectives identified the driver as Jones and a passenger as Mingo. They also observed a toddler in the vehicle who was not in a child safety seat.

While speaking with Jones, detectives observed a pill bottle in her purse and found that it contained a Xanax pill. Jones was unable to provide a prescription for the drug, Hebert said.

Mingo attempted to give detectives false information about her identity. After positively identifying Mingo, detectives located the active warrant for her arrest. Jones and Mingo were jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.