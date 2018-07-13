Police: Man caught in possession of meth, cocaine

A 64-year-old Morgan City man was caught with cocaine and methamphetamine believed to be intended for sale after Morgan City police searched a Maine Street home, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jackie Phillips, 64, of Maine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Narcotics division investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Maine Street. Phillips was identified during the investigation. Investigators located suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police found evidence that the suspected cocaine and methamphetamine were intended to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said. The incident took place within a drug-free zone. Phillips was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 57 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Katherine Richardson, 63, of Maryland Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Thursday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a theft on June 28. Officers arrived when an employee of the business was identified. Richardson allegedly took items from the business valued at $26.62. The investigation continued when a warrant was prepared for Richardson’s arrest. Richardson was arrested at the police department and jailed.

—Charleston Grogan, 23, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with nine counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Grogan was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Grogan was jailed.

—Amanda L. Smith, 37, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and improper equipment.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Cedar Street with improper equipment. A stop was initiated when Smith was identified. Smith had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Smith was jailed.

—Melvin Richard, 34, of Signe Road in Patterson, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with parole violation.

Richard was located and arrested in the area of U.S. 90 on a warrant for Louisiana Probation and Parole. Richard was jailed.

—Dustin J. Ferguson, 26, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Ferguson was located and arrested in the area of U.S. 90 on a city court warrant. Ferguson was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Kayla Comeaux, 30, of Moffett Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear. She was transported to St. Mary Parish jail.

—Donald Chanet, 63, of La. 318 in Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Thursday on charges of DWI first offense refusal, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and improper lane usage. He was transported to parish jailed.

—Dustin Ferguson, 26, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Friday on a Morgan City police warrant charging him with stop sign violation. He was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Richard Ruelas, 26, of La. 182 East in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple battery involving domestic violence and credit card fraud. No bail was set yet.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.