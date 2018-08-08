Police: Man caught with meth, marijuana

A 25-year-old Morgan City man was caught Tuesday with methamphetamine and marijuana and also booked on a warrant, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Blake M. Dinger, 25, of Aycock Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Dinger was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a Morgan City Court warrant. When Dinger was taken into custody, he was in possession of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine, Blair said. Dinger was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 41 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Jeremie M. Paul Jr., 27, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and restitution.

Paul was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Paul was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 31 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Christopher Woods, 26, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

While being booked on other charges, a booking deputy located active warrants for Woods. Woods was booked on said warrants and bail was set at $18,000.

—Michael Smith, 54, of Oleander Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday on charges of resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

Deputies patrolling the area of Patterson were dispatched to an address on Oleander Street for an ungovernable juvenile. Deputies encountered Smith who became irate and began to interfere with the investigation.

Upon being placed under arrest, Smith attempted to pull away from deputies, Anslum said. Smith was booked into jail and then released on $1,250 bail.

—Jose Trevino, 28, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate.

A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on La. 182. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Trevino. The deputy learned that Trevino had an active warrant for his arrest. Trevino was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Rachel King, 35, of First Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:06 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Bail was set at $176.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.