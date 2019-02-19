Police: Man caught with marijuana, drug proceeds

A 43-year-old man was caught in Morgan City with marijuana and money believed to be from the sale of illegal drugs, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Anthony Francois, 43, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and transactions involving proceeds from a drug offense.

Detectives conducting an investigation came into contact with Francois at a hotel. While conducting their investigation, detectives learned that Francois was in possession of marijuana with the intent to sell along with money from the proceeds of the sales of illegal narcotics, Blair said. Francois was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 40 calls during the 24-hour period and reported the following arrests:

—Jessica Bourgeois, 36, of Andras Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at midnight Monday on a charge of possession of synthetic marijuana.

Officers were called to a business on Marguerite Street in reference to a woman being in possession of synthetic marijuana. Upon officers’ arrival, they came into contact with Bourgeois who was in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Myron Hatch, 45, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:04 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old along with a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear.

Officers executed a search warrant at a motel room on La. 182. Officers came into contact with Hatch and located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the room, Blair said. There was also a child under 17 years old present in the room. Hatch also had a warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Edward James Williams, 38, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday on charges of remaining after being forbidden and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers were dispatched to a home on General McArthur Street in reference to an intoxicated person causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. Upon officers’ arrival, they were advised by the complainant that Williams had been advised to leave the home but refused and was intoxicated, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Gerren Jermaine Hayes, 33, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of MDMA and possession of marijuana.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle using the improper lane of travel in the area of Sixth Street. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver was identified as Hayes, who had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. During the stop, Hayes was also found in possession of marijuana and MDMA. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 128 complaints during the 96-hour period and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Anderson Eugene Singleton, 53, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

A deputy located Singleton at the Patterson Police Department. He was arrested on a warrant and transported to St. Mary Parish jail with no bail set.

—Shane Joseph Granger, 31, of Chetta Lane in Siracusa, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Sunday on charges of no license plate, driving under suspension, no insurance and a warrant charging him with five counts of failure to appear in court.

A deputy patrolling the area of James Street in Siracusa observed a vehicle traveling without a license plate. A traffic stop was performed, and Granger was identified as the driver.

Granger had a suspended driver’s license and was unable to provide vehicle registration and proof of insurance, Smith said. Granger also had a warrant for his arrest. Granger was jailed with no bail set.

—Natasha Rae Lynn Domangue, 31, of Hemlock Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Monday on a charge of no insurance.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of La. 182 and Venus Road in Bayou Vista to investigate a traffic crash. Domangue was identified as the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash. The vehicle Domangue was driving did not have insurance on it, the sheriff said. Domangue was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Walmer A. Skidmore, 65, of La. 311 in Schriever, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage.

A deputy patrolling the area of U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista conducted a traffic stop due to a traffic violation. Skidmore, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Smith said. Skidmore was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

—Steven James Morris, 32, of Degravelle Road in Amelia, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and turning movement and required signals.

A deputy patrolling the area of La. 182 in the Amelia area observed a vehicle turn without signaling. A traffic stop was made, and Morris was identified as the driver. Through the stop, Morris was unable to produce a driver’s license, Smith said. Morris was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Cassi Rankin, 29, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Saturday on the charge of theft second offense. Rankin was additionally arrested on a warrant for 23rd Judicial District Court for failure to appear on a charge of theft. Rankin was jailed with no bail set yet.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.