Police: Man booked on marijuana, paraphernalia charges

A 40-year-old man was charged Friday in Patterson with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Police Chief Garrett Grogan said in a news release.

—Darius Brown, 40, of Clements Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:31 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 50 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Savana White, 19, of Aristile Road in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear in court. White was located at the police department and arrested on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

—Robert Paul Stansbury Jr., 35, of Chaisson Road in Abbeville, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with two counts of direct contempt of court. Stansbury was located at the police department and arrested on a city court warrant. He was jailed.

—Darrell Riggins, 29, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana first offense and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 21 years old.

Riggins was located in city court and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from an Aug. 9, 2018, investigation when officers came into contact with Riggins. During the investigation, he was found in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. At the conclusion of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Riggins. He was jailed.

—Deondra Franklin Walker, 22, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Thursday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 and identified the driver as Walker. A warrant check revealed an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Jordan Gant, 29, of Ponte des Mouton in Lafayette, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of open container. He posted $301 cash bail.

—Anthony Gant, 37, of O Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Thursday on an Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. He was transported to Acadia Parish jail.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 30 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.