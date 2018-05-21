Police: Man booked on domestic abuse, drug charges

A 37-year-old Morgan City man was booked into Morgan City jail Saturday on domestic abuse and drug charges after police responded to an altercation, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Troy J. Charpentier, 37, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of suboxone and domestic abuse battery.

An officer in the area of Victor II Boulevard and Cottonwood Street observed a disturbance between a man and woman. The officer observed the man grab the woman by the arm, Blair said.

The officer made contact with the individuals, and the man was identified as Charpentier. Charpentier gave the officer permission to pat him down, Blair said.

The officer located suspected heroin, methamphetamine and suboxone during the search, Blair said. Charpentier was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 120 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Zacolby Granger, 26, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 2:42 pm. Friday on charges of no turn signal, possession of marijuana first offense and possession of crack cocaine.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle in the area of Allison Street fail to use its turn signal, while turning into a parking lot of a local business. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Granger.

While talking to Granger, an officer noticed suspected marijuana in plain view on the passenger floorboard, Blair said. A search of the vehicle was conducted and suspected crack cocaine was also found inside the vehicle. Granger was jailed.

—Thalassa Frickey, 40, of Pecos Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:34 pm. Friday on charges of careless operation, driving under suspension, no child passenger restraint system and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.

Officers responded to a minor vehicle crash in the area of La. 182 and Myrtle Street. Frickey was identified as one of the drivers. Frickey had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

Officers noticed a 3-year-old child improperly restrained in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, Blair said. Frickey also had warrants for 16th Judicial District Court. Frickey was jailed.

—Donavan Francisco Jr., 36, of Robertson Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 7:11 pm. Friday on charges of simple battery and aggravated assault.

Officers responded to a home on Wren Street in regard to a disturbance. Francisco was identified as being involved in the disturbance. The victim stated that she and Francisco were having a verbal altercation, which escalated to him committing a battery on the victim and threatening the victim with a knife, Blair said.

Officers located Francisco along with the knife outside of the home, Blair said. Francisco was jailed.

—Jake M. Leger, 26, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Saturday on a charge of obstructing a public passage.

—Angelle M. Price, 22, of Chauvin, was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday on a charge of obstructing a public passage.

A patrol officer noticed a vehicle at the intersection of La. 182 and Myrtle Street stopped at the traffic signal. The officer noticed that the vehicle still had not moved even though the traffic signal was green.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the officer spoke to the passenger, Price, who stated that she and the driver, Leger, had gotten into an argument, Blair said. Leger stopped at the traffic signal and exited the vehicle.

Officers were able to locate Leger, who was arrested. While trying transport Leger, Price stood in front of the police unit refusing to move, Blair said. Both Leger and Price were jailed.

—Jose A. Melendez, 32, of Sebby Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:12 am. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery and criminal damage to property.

Officers responded to a home on Wren Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and located the victim outside of the home. The victim stated that her boyfriend, Melendez, had committed a battery on her and damaged her vehicle, Blair said.

Police noticed evidence that a battery had been committed on the victim, Blair said. Melendez was located inside the home and then jailed.

—Adam L. Domingue, 34, of New Iberia, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Saturday on a charge of violation of protective order.

—Tiffanie Domingue, 45, of New Iberia, was arrested at 4:22 pm. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by using offensive language.

Officers working security at Lake End Park observed an individual using profanity and causing a disturbance. The individual was identified as Tiffanie Domingue, who was told to calm down but continued to yell, Blair said.

Tiffanie Domingue stated that she has a protective order against her ex-husband, Adam Domingue and both had gotten into a verbal altercation, Blair said. Officers were able to verify the order of protection.

Adam Domingue was located, and while officers were speaking to him, Tiffanie Domingue continued to yell profanities, Blair said. Both were jailed.

—Elton J. Landry, 56, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with failure to pay probation fees and failure to appear.

Landry was located at the police department and arrested on city court and 16th Judicial District Court warrants. Landry was jailed.

—Roderic T. Clay, 44, of Gibson, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, possession of a firearm by convicted a felon, speeding and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard traveling at a speed higher than the speed limit. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was identified as Clay.

The officer could smell the odor of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed an open bottle of alcohol, Blair said. Officers were able to locate suspected marijuana and a pill identified as hydrocodone. A firearm was also located inside the vehicle, Blair said. A computer check revealed that Clay has a prior felony conviction that prohibits him from owning a firearm.

—Jonathan J. Humphrey, 37, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging him with criminal neglect of family

Humphrey was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop. Humphrey was found to have an active warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Humphrey was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Humphrey was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Joynique Phillips, 21, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a shoplifter at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy collected evidence that Phillips attempted to conceal items in a backpack.

Phillips was booked into parish jail and then released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Nicole Atkinson, 32, of Bucks Lane in Ricohoc, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

—Christopher Patterson, 18, of Bucks Lane in Ricohoc, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery.

A deputy investigating a disturbance at a home in Ricohoc collected evidence that Atkinson and Patterson engaged in a physical altercation involving a woman that stemmed from a verbal argument, Anslum said.

Atkinson and Patterson were transported to parish jail. Patterson was released on $4,000 bail. Atkinson was transferred to another jurisdiction for housing.

—Levy Williams III, 49, of Friendship Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. Sunday on charges of domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under the age of 17.

A deputy responded to a report of a domestic battery at a home in Amelia and found evidence that Williams grabbed a woman, Anslum said. The deputy also found that Williams was in possession of marijuana, rolling papers and a digital scale in the presence of minors, the sheriff said. Williams was booked into jail and then released on $7,000 bail.

—Kyle Parker, 35, of Wilkerson Road in Haliburton, Ontario, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information, remaining where forbidden and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

While working an unrelated call for service at a business on U.S. 90 in Patterson, a deputy was notified that a person refused to leave the location. The deputy made contact with the person who gave a false name. The deputy identified the man as Parker, the sheriff said.

Parker yelled at several other people at the business and refused to leave despite being asked to do so, Anslum said. Parker was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Yakendra Wallace, 27, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with domestic abuse battery. Wallace posted $2,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Anthony J. Jones, 36, of Cleveland Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. No bail was set yet.