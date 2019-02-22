Police: Man booked on 8 warrants

A 34-year-old man was booked on eight different warrants after Morgan City police located him on Fourth Street, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Wilbert Sereal Harrison, 34, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana third offense, possession of MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, failure to a pay a city court fine, failure to appear in city court and failure to appear in 16th Judicial District Court.

Officers came into contact with Harrison on Fourth Street. Officers learned of warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 34 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Trinity Harris, 19, of Eleventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:01 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with seven counts of failure to appear in court. Officers located Harris on Mount Street and arrested her on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

—Polly Cedatol, 51, of Willow Bend Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 5:24 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with probation violation.

Officers came into contact with Cedatol on Hilda Street. Officers learned of an outstanding warrant through 16th District Court for a probation violation. She was jailed.

—Emilie Katherine Businelle, 25, of Superior Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:52 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with two counts of contempt of court. Businelle turned herself in to police department on a city court warrant. She was jailed.

—Glenn Gregory Johnson, 19, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrest at 12:42 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with possession of stolen property and four counts of burglary.

Detectives conducting an investigation into several vehicle burglaries developed Johnson as a suspect. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant Thursday. He was located at the police department and jailed.

—Krysta Dorothy Reedy, 24, of Cameron Isles Court in Houma, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Friday on charges of driving on divided highways, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Maecee Nicole Wiggins, 20, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 90. Reedy was identified of the driver of the vehicle, and Wiggins was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their possession, Blair said. They were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 26 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Taylor Cox, 21, of 4th Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule IV drugs.

A deputy was in the Berwick area on an unrelated complaint when he made contact with Cox. Upon speaking with Cox, the deputy detected an odor of marijuana, Smith said.

Through further investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the home. Upon searching the home, marijuana, crack cocaine, Xanax pills, MDMA and a digital scale was located, the sheriff said. Cox was jailed with no bail set.

—Jeremy Gamble, 21, of Elaine Street in Bayou L’Ourse , was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Thursday on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy working traffic on U.S. 90 conducted a traffic stop for speeding. Through the stop, Gamble was identified as the driver. Upon further investigation, the deputy learned that Gamble was driving with a suspended driver’s license, Smith said. He was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

— Talencia Thomas, 27, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Thursday on a charge of violation of protective order.

A deputy received a complaint of violation of protective order. Upon investigation, the deputy learned that Thomas went to a place of business where the protected person works, which is a violation of the order, the sheriff said. Thomas was located at Morgan City City Court and arrested. She was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Harrison Short, 53, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear.

A bounty hunter located Short and turned him in at St. Mary Parish jail to do a bond surrender. Authorities learned there were two outstanding warrants out for Short’s arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Adrian Hixson, 36, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Thursday on five warrants for failure to appear in court.

Deputies located Hixson at a home on Charlotte Drive in Patterson. Hixson was arrested on the warrants and jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.