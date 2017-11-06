Police: Man arrested for third DWI

A 26-year-old Morgan City man was booked Sunday on his third DWI charge after police saw a vehicle being driven erratically on Brashear Avenue, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Marvin Gonzales-Garcia, 26, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Sunday on charges of DWI third offense, careless operation of a motor vehicle and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Brashear Avenue in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated, and Gonzales-Garcia was identified as the operator of the vehicle, Blair said.

Gonzales-Garcia was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Gonzales-Garcia also didn’t have a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

Gonzales-Garcia registered 0.132 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. During a history check, police discovered that Garcia had been charged with DWI offenses on two separate occasions, Blair said. Gonzales-Garcia was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 102 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Taylor Murphy, 22, of Green Leaf Boulevard in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension and child restraint required.

Investigators were at a business in the area of La. 182 conducting an investigation when they observed a vehicle enter the property of the business with a small toddler sitting on the lap of a passenger.

A stop was initiated, and Murphy had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Murphy was jailed.

—Johnny Giroir, 24, of Stacy Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. Friday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple battery.

Patrol officers responded to a residence in the area of St. Claire Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and Giroir was identified as one of the people involved.

Giroir allegedly entered the home of the victim and committed a battery on the person, Blair said. Giroir was located in the area a short time later, and police found evidence linking him to the crime. Giroir was jailed.

—Gary L. Davis, 32, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Davis was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Davis was jailed.

—Charleston J. Grogan, 22, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with contempt of court and two counts of failure to appear to pay fine.

Grogan was located and arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Grogan was jailed.

—Sean L. Finister, 29, of Mars Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a crash. Officers arrived, and Finister was found to be the driver of one of the vehicles involved.

Finister was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Police evidence was located placing Finister at fault in the crash, Blair said. Finister failed to provide a proper sample for a chemical test. Finister was jailed.

—Kyle Q. Rhett, 26, of General MacArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with seven counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Rhett was located and arrested in the area of Wren Street on city court warrant. Rhett was jailed.

—Jerry Anslum, 49, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Railroad Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Anslum was identified as the person involved. Anslum was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Anslum was jailed.

—Tyler A. Palmature, 20, of Clements Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue with only one operable head light. A stop was initiated, and Palmature, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Palmature was jailed.

—Sergio Cerritos-Calderon, 25, of Chirpy’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 fail to stop at a red light. A stop was initiated, and Cerritos-Calderon, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. He was jailed.

—John A. Henry, 38, of Vivian Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Wise Street without proper lighting required. A stop was initiated, and Henry, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Henry was jailed.

—Alfredo Ortiz, 25, of Boston Drive in New Orleans, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting an officer and theft less than $1,000.

An officer working a security detail at a business in the area of La. 182 saw a person flee the business with items, failing to pay for them. The officer pursued the person, Ortiz, who was intoxicated, and apprehended him, Blair said. Ortiz was jailed.

—Alexis J. Melendez-Davilia, 30, of Robin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Sunday on charges of domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Robin Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Melendez-Davilia was identified as one of the people involved.

Melendez-Davilia allegedly committed batteries on the victims during an argument, Blair said. The incident took place in the presence of a juvenile. Melendez-Davilia was found to be in an intoxicated state. She was jailed.

—Clifton Martin, 54, of South Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and domestic battery abuse.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Front Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Martin was identified as one of the people involved.

Martin allegedly committed a battery on the victim during the argument, Blair said. Martin fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. A short time later, officers responded back to the home due to Martin returning. Police arrived and located Martin.

Martin was in an intoxicated state and allegedly admitted to driving his vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. The vehicle had several open containers of alcoholic beverages, Blair said.

Martin performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.259 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Martin was jailed.

—David A. Turner, 26, of Monarch Street in Houma, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Sunday on a charge of obstructing public passages.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Brashear Avenue in regard to a person creating traffic hazards with motorists in the area. Officers arrived and identified Turner as the person involved, Blair said.

This was the fifth time officers had dealings with Turner on other incidents in a 24-hour period. Turner was seen in the middle of the roadway blocking traffic, Blair said. Turner was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 123 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Asia Do, 22, of Pearl Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Friday on charges of aggravated battery, child desertion and on warrants charging her with possession of legend drug without prescription, speeding, and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy patrolling the Verdunville area responded to a home on North Prairie Road for a disturbance. The deputy learned that there was an altercation at the home, and that Do intervened and tased the victim, Hebert said.

The deputy made contact with Do at her home and learned that she had left a juvenile child inside alone, Hebert said. Do was jailed with no bail set.

—Lorelyn Gotcher, 31, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a business in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The deputy learned that Gotcher attempted to remove several items from the store. Gotcher was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 7, 2018.

—Kimber Thompson, 30, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Friday on charges of no tail lights and driving with a suspended license.

A deputy in the Berwick area conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle traveling with no tail lights. During the stop, contact was made with the driver, Thompson, and the deputy learned that she was operating the vehicle with a suspended license, Hebert said. Thompson was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 7, 2018.

—Kalab Wood, 23, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Saturday on possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a call for service for a suspicious vehicle parked at a business. The deputy spoke with all occupants in the vehicle and obtained consent to search the vehicle.

The deputy located a bag belonging to Wood that contained a glass pipe and illegal narcotics, Hebert said. Wood was jailed with no bail set.

—Alton St. Julien, 42, of Mixon Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Sunday on charges of speeding, open container, driving under suspension and on a warrant charging him with speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy performing stationary traffic duties observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop near Southeast Boulevard and spoke with the driver, identified as St. Julien.

While speaking with St. Julien, the deputy observed a beer bottle in the door’s cup holder, and also found that St. Julien was operating the vehicle with a suspended license, Hebert said. St. Julien was booked into jail and released on $3,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Parrish Michael Hebert, 23, of Harding Drive in Houma, was arrested at 11 p.m. Sunday on charges of DWI and reckless operation. Hebert posted $3,000 bail.

—Therold James, 33, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property. James was released on $500 recognizance bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.