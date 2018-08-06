Police: Man arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile, sexual battery

A 21-year-old Patterson man has been charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery, Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt said in a news release.

—Shelby J. Roberson, 21, of Washington Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Sunday on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of oral sexual battery. Roberson was jailed with no bail set.

Merritt reported the following arrests:

—William J. Carr Jr., 28, of Fern Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Friday on a charge of remaining where forbidden. Carr was released on his own recognizance. Carr was later arrested at 12:56 a.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Carr was jailed on $253 bail.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 110 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Christopher Abshire, 33, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Friday on a charge of illegal use of fireworks.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a large ball of sparks explode from a driveway on Saturn Road. The deputy made contact with Abshire and found him to be in possession of additional fireworks, Anslum said. Abshire was released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 13.

—Curtis Plaisance, 22, of La. 1 in Golden Meadow, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Saturday on two Lafourche Parish warrants charging him with extortion and non-consensual disclosure of a private image. A deputy patrolling Amelia received information that Plaisance was at a business on Duhon Boulevard. The deputy located Plaisance and transported him to parish jail. No bail was set.

—Michael Guillotte III, 26, of Landry Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a business for a theft complaint.

The deputy made contact with Guillotte and learned that he had taken items from the business over a period of time. Guillotte was transported to jail and then released on $3,000 bail.

—Scott Thompson, 55, of La. 70 North in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. A deputy patrolling the area of Bayou Vista responded to a business for a theft complaint. The deputy located Thompson and learned he had taken items from the business, Anslum said. Thompson was released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 13.

—Olivia Prado, 24, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City responded to the La. 182 bridge for a welfare check. The deputy made contact with Prado and learned of active warrants for her arrest. Prado was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Rena Wilson, 39, of Snead Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was dispatched to Patterson Police Department for a woman wishing to turn herself in on the warrant. The deputy made contact with Wilson. Wilson was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Analdia Gibson, 27, of Second Street in Lake Charles, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gibson turned herself in at parish jail. No bail was set.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Patterson, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Monday on charges of curfew violation, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and bicycle equipment required for night operation.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Patterson, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Monday on charges of curfew violation, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and bicycle equipment required for night operation.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista observed juveniles on bicycles without proper lighting at night. Upon attempting to make contact the juveniles fled on foot. After a short foot chase, deputies located two juvenile males in the yard of a home on Neptune Street, Anslum said. Both juveniles were released into the custody of their guardians pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Robert Narcisse, 56, of Grove Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of crack cocaine, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-church and obstruction of justice.

A narcotics section detective patrolling Siracusaville observed a vehicle parked in the roadway on Joseph Street near a church. The deputy made contact with the occupants and observed a passenger, Narcisse, reaching down toward the floor of the vehicle. The detective obtained consent to search the vehicle and located crack cocaine, Anslum said.

The detective learned that the crack cocaine belonged to Narcisse. Narcisse was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

—Deion Notto, 23, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of improper lane usage and improper turn.

A narcotics detective patrolling the area of Patterson conducted a traffic stop on Main Street. The detective made contact with Notto, who had an active warrant for his arrest. Notto was booked into jail and released on $375 bail.

—Cayd Hatch, 21, of Prairie Road North in Franklin, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Sunday on charges of failure to have license plate lights, failure to signal and driving under suspension.

A narcotics detective patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle with no license plate lights, and the vehicle failed to signal when turning. The detective conducted a traffic stop, and the detective learned that Hatch was driving with a suspended license, Anslum said. Hatch was released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 13.

—Joshua Miller, 22, of Boudreaux Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A narcotics detective patrolling Bayou Vista conducted a traffic stop on Arlington Road. While conducting the traffic stop, the detective smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The detective spoke with the passenger, Miller, and learned that Miller was in possession of marijuana, Anslum said. Miller was released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 13.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 140 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Joshua S. Miller, 22, of Boudreaux Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee. Miller was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on a city court warrant. Miller was jailed.

—Keith M. Fontenot, 32, of Rodeo Road in Abbeville, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and disregard of traffic controls.

—Jerome Landry, 51, of Duroq Street in Abbeville, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard disregard a traffic control. A stop was initiated when Fontenot was identified as the driver. Landry was an occupant.

Fontenot and Landry were in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Landry was further found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Fontenot and Landry were jailed.

—Dwayne J. Romero, 53, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. Friday on charges of DWI first offense and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a potential drunk driver. Officers arrived when the vehicle in question was located. The driver, who was eventually identified as Romero, was observed exiting the vehicle.

A stop was initiated when Romero allegedly re-entered the vehicle and pulled away, disobeying officers orders. Romero stopped shortly after in the area. Romero was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Romero refused to submit to a chemical test for intoxication. Romero was jailed.

—Eric W. Howard, 20, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Friday on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of Federal Avenue in which Howard was identified as an occupant. Howard allegedly provided officers with a false name upon initial contact. Howard was jailed.

—Larry G. Barnett, 39, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:21 a.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law, simple battery and a warrant for failure to appear for revocation.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Sixth Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Barnett was identified as one of the parties involved. Barnett allegedly struck two separate victims during the altercation. There was also a child present, Blair said. Barnett also had an arrest warrant through 16th Judicial District Court. Barnett was jailed.

—Taylor J. Davis, 20, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Davis was identified as one of the parties involved. Davis was in an intoxicated state and was instructed to leave the establishment but refused to do so, Blair said. Davis was jailed.

—Collin R. Granger, 39, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for revocation and on charges of improper lane usage and expired driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated when Granger was identified as the driver. Granger had an expired driver’s license and also had a warrant for his arrest through 16th Judicial District Court, Blair said. Granger was jailed.

—Myles Morgan, 30, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee. Morgan was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a city court warrant. Morgan was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Juliette Gros, 50, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two headlights required. Gros posted $3,750 bail.

—Brandon Mitchell, 36, of Woodview Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lane usage, stop sign/yield sign violation and failure to signal. Mitchell was jailed on $3,250 bail.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Milton Green Jr., 31, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Friday on a Morgan City Court warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana. Green was jailed with no bail set yet.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the area:

—Travon Singh Williams, 21, of Richard Lane in Napoleonville, was arrested on charges of flight from an officer, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, hit-and-run and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on warrants charging him with domestic abuse and driving under suspension.

Late Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a hit and run crash near La. 662 and La. 398 in Bayou L’Ourse. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a vehicle had crossed the center line, struck a vehicle head-on and then drove off in the east direction on La. 398, Falcon said.

A responding sheriff’s patrol unit observed the suspected hit-and-run vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver eventually pulled over, Falcon said.

Following a driver interview, Williams was arrested. During a pat down search and vehicle search, a quantity of marijuana, assorted paraphernalia and cash were seized, Falcon said. Williams was jailed awaiting a bail hearing.