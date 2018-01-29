Police: Man arrested on drug charges after stop

A 40-year-old Berwick man was booked into jail on multiple drug charges after Morgan City police made a traffic stop Sunday, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jared P. Loupe, 40, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of sublingual, possession of buprenorphine hydrochloride, possession of hydrocodone, possession of clonazepam and obstruction of justice.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in which Loupe was an occupant. Loupe was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, sublingual, buprenorphine hydrochloride, hydrocodone, clonazepam and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Loupe allegedly attempted to conceal evidence from officers by discarding it. Police found evidence that the suspected methamphetamine was to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said. Loupe was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 110 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Celeste A. Delaune, 34, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Friday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

While conducting an unrelated investigation in the area of Egle Street, officers came in contact with Delaune. Police learned that Delaune had been barred from entry upon Morgan City Housing Authority properties, Blair said. Delaune was jailed.

—Bryant K. Harris, 30, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a hearing. Harris was located and arrested in the area of First Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Harris was jailed.

—Chris J. Boudreaux, 50, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Boudreaux was located and arrested in the area of Terrebonne Street on a city court warrant. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Joann LeJeune, 49, of Hebert Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Friday on a charge of criminal mischief by filing a false police report

Investigators began an investigation Friday in regard to a stolen vehicle. During the investigation, police learned that LeJeune had filed a false report with investigators about the theft, Blair said. LeJeune was jailed.

—Gavin Cage, 25, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 7 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Cage was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Cage was jailed.

—Madison A. Turner, 25, of Anderson Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, license plate required and on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Everett Street without a license plate displayed. A stop was initiated, and Turner was identified as the driver.

Turner’s driver’s license was under suspension, and she was also in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Turner also held an active warrant through the 16th Judicial District Court. Turner was jailed.

—Luciano Reyes-Lopez, 53, of Halsey Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner. A stop was initiated, and Reyes-Lopez was identified as the driver.

The officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Lopez-Reyes, Blair said. Reyes-Lopez performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.022 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Reyes-Lopez was jailed.

—Jerry Charles Jr., 52, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue without proper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Charles was identified as the driver.

Charles was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Charles registered 0.079 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Charles allegedly admitted to taking other prescription medication and consuming marijuana, Blair said. Charles was jailed.

—Megan E. Hatcherson, 29, of Sanders Street in Franklin, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

Patrol officers responded to the area of U.S. 90 in regard to a crash. Officers arrived, and Hatcherson was identified as the driver.

Hatcherson was found to be in possession of suspected MDMA, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Hatcherson allegedly attempted to conceal evidence from officers by discarding it. Officers located the evidence, Blair said. Hatcherson was jailed.

—Megan E. Henry, 27, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Quentin K. Henry, 31, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of La. 182 in regard to a complaint of narcotics use. Officers arrived, and Megan Henry and Quentin Henry were identified. Megan Henry and Quentin Henry were in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The duo was jailed.

—Amon D. Solone, 29, of Susan Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, switched license plate, no insurance and registration required.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Bush Street with a license plate that belonged to another vehicle.

A stop was initiated. Solone was identified as the driver. Solone’s driver’s license was under suspension, and the vehicle he was operating did not have proper insurance or registration, Blair said. Solone was jailed.

—Barron W. Bowie, 52, of Cherry Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, improper turning and on a warrant charging him with criminal neglect of family.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Federal Avenue negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated, and Bowie was identified as the driver.

Bowie was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Bowie also had an active warrant through the 16th Judicial District Court. Bowie registered 0.164 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Bowie was jailed.

—Ashley F. Vining, 36, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a probation fee. Vining was located and arrested in the area of Duke Street on a city court warrant. Vining was jailed.

—Robertson Castro, 38, of Amelia Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer and on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fourth Street in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and Castro was identified as the person involved, Blair said.

Castro allegedly would not obey officer commands then was taken into custody, Blair said. Castro was in an intoxicated state. Castro had an arrest warrant through city court. Castro was jailed.

—Kerry M. Revells, 35, of North First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of North First Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Revells was identified.

Revells was in an intoxicated state, and she began to cause a disturbance in the presence of officers, Blair said. Revells was jailed.

—Warren C. Brown, 25, of Tiffany Street in Slidell, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft less than $1,000 and a fugitive warrant.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Victor II Boulevard in regard to a shoplifter. The suspect departed the business and a vehicle description was obtained. A vehicle was located in the area, and Brown was identified.

Brown allegedly took items valued at $22.12 from the business without paying for them, Blair said. Brown also had an active warrant through probation and parole. Brown was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 122 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Robert Lyles, 62, of Leona Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Friday on a charge of theft and on a warrant charging him with theft.

Deputies investigating two separate instances of theft from a store in Bayou Vista positively identified Lyles as the suspect in both cases.

Lyles turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City after learning of the warrant for his arrest. Lyles was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Lyles was released on $3,000 bail.

—Leslie Garcia, 49, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with simple battery. The warrant stems from a December 2017 investigation in which Garcia struck another woman while at a store in Bayou Vista, Anslum said.

A deputy located Garcia at her home on the warrant and transported her to parish jail for booking. Garcia was released on $2,500 bail.

—Colby Hutton, 17, of Foxglove Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace by using offensive language and criminal trespass.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a disturbance on Foxglove Drive in Patterson. Upon arrival, the deputy observed Hutton cursing outside near the street, Anslum said.

During the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that Hutton was yelling profanities outside of a home, causing a disturbance in the neighborhood, Anslum said.

When Hutton learned that the sheriff’s office had been contacted, he fled through a neighbor’s yard, Anslum said. The deputy transported Hutton to parish jail for booking. Hutton was released on a summons to appear in court April 2.

—Shawn Ramagos, 28, of East Vermillion Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy working in Siracusa came into contact with Ramagos and located the active warrant for his arrest. The deputy transported Ramagos to parish jail for booking. Bail is set at $4,006.82.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Samuel Gary, 27, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. Gary was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.