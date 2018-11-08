Police: Man admitted to selling marijuana

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in Morgan City after one man admitted to selling marijuana to another man, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Raphael Valentine, 36, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Louis D. Topham, 43, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging him with failure to pay a fine.

Officers were in the area of Terrebonne and Shannon streets in regard to possible illegal drug activity. Officers located two individuals identified as Topham and Valentine.

Police learned that Topham had a warrant for city court. Topham was also in possession of suspected marijuana. Blair said. Valentine admitted to selling Topham suspected marijuana. Officers also located drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana in Valentine’s possession, Blair said. Both Topham and Valentine were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Gilbert C. Howard, 48, of Youngs Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.

Howard was located on Third Street and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Nov. 4 incident that alleges Howard was located on an individual’s property without permission, Blair said. Howard was jailed.

—Chasity D. Culp, 33, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with improper supervision of a minor by a parent.

Culp was arrested in city court on a police warrant. The warrant alleges that Culp allowed her child to have an excess amount of absences and tardiness this school year, Blair said. Culp was jailed.

—Joseph L. Gary, 32, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial. Gary was located on Egle Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Gary was jailed.

—Ashton Martinez, 19, of Hickory Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for two counts of probation violation. Martinez was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Kendrick Nolan, 28, of Beau Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery.

A corrections deputy made contact with Nolan when he turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for his arrest. Nolan was booked on the warrant and then released on $5,000 bail.

—Cedric Gant, 21, of Grace Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Deputies patrolling Siracusa smelled a strong odor of marijuana in a parking lot area. While investigating the source of the odor the deputies made contact with Gant who was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot. The K-9 officer conducted a free air search and responded to the vehicle’s passenger side. Marijuana was found in the vehicle, Anslum said. Gant was released on a summons to appear Jan. 30, 2019.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Shantell Denise Blackburn, 48, of Cleveland Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft of medication. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.