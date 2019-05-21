Police: Inmates charged after fight

Two female inmates at Morgan City jail were charged with battery after fighting in jail, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Heather Eschliman, 24, of Universe Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Monday on a charge of simple battery.

—Chelsea Cook, 32, of Coushatta Drive in Charenton, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Monday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers inside the Morgan City jail were alerted to a fight between inmates inside a cell. Officers entered the cell and separated the women. Both subjects were charged with simple battery for the fight, Blair said.

Blair reported that officers responded to 52 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kern Stephens, 57, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Monday on city court warrants charging him with probation violation and failure to appear to pay a fine for DWI first offense. Officers located Stephens at his home where he was arrested on warrants. Stephens was jailed.

—Timothy Mckinley, 36, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court for simple assault and failure to appear for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Officers located Mckinley at a Fifth Street business and knew of outstanding warrants from city court. McKinley was jailed.

—Lexus Pyle, 19, of Willowbend Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery.

An officer at a La. 182 business observed Pyle slap a man. The officer contacted Pyle and placed her under arrest for simple battery. Pyle was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 25 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Timothy Wayne Collier, 20, of Texas Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple burglary and warrants from the Morgan City Police Department for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery of a dating partner, failure to appear on the charge of telephone harassment, failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer, and failure to appear on the charge of theft by shoplifting.

A deputy was assisting the Berwick Police Department with a contact stop of a subject walking on Third Street in Berwick. The subject was identified as Collier. A background check revealed the active warrants on him. Collier was jailed with no bail set.

—Joshua M. Aucoin, 32, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives obtained a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista. During the search, marijuana, THC wax, and drug paraphernalia was located, Smith said. Aucoin was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.