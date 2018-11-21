Police: Four booked on drug charges after stop

Four people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after Morgan City police saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Terrebonne Street, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jerry Forbes, 18, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and no turn signal.

—Braylon Latiolais, 21, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jessica Barrilleaux, 17, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jamal Sparrow Jr., 17, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

An officer in the area of Terrebonne Street observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and stopped the driver. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer could smell what he believed to be marijuana.

After speaking with the driver identified as Forbes, the officer spoke with the passengers in the vehicle and search the vehicle. The officer located suspected marijuana in the car and the officer also located marijuana on Sparrow, Blair said. All four suspects were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 40 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Regina Sinitiere, 41, of Ohio Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple burglary and a warrant charging her with failure to appear in Franklin City Court

Officers were called to a Front Street home after someone saw another person inside a patio area of a home. Police located the suspect identified as Sinitiere. She was questioned as to why she was inside the patio of the home and gave conflicting stories to the officers, Blair said.

The officers located some property on Sinitiere who admitted that she had taken it from the residence. Sinitiere was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once there, police learned of an outstanding warrant from Franklin City Court, Blair said.

—Eric Howard, 20, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace fighting and resisting an officer.

Officers were called to the area of Sixth Street about a disturbance. When officers arrived they were flagged down by someone who stated that a man was hitting a woman, Blair said.

Officers located the two people who began to run from officers. Officers were able to locate Howard, who was involved in the fight and jailed, Blair said. The female was not located and the investigation is ongoing.

—Dan Mouzakis, 56, of Pharr Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday on a city court warrant charging him with failure to appear for probation violation.

Officers stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The driver, Mouzakis, had an active warrant for his arrest and was jailed.

—Oistin Busse, 20, of Watkins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first offense.

Officers were investigating suspect drug use at a motel. Police spoke with Busse and gained consent to search his room. Officers searched the room and located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Busse was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Cody Parker, 35, of Shady Grove Road in Patterson, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, expired license plate and driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle with an expired license plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Parker. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Parker’s driver’s license was suspended. The deputy also found a marijuana cigarette in Parker’s possession, Anslum said. Parker was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

—Jessy Eues, 32, of Beadle Street in Morgan City, arrested at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of nuisance animal.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a home on Degravelle Road in reference to a dog complaint. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with the homeowner who said the neighbor’s dog barks continuously, Anslum said.

The homeowner said it is an ongoing problem that has been reported. The deputies made contact with the neighbor, Eues. Eues was advised of the complaint and was arrested for nuisance animal. Eues was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30.

—Jadi Williams, 29, of 79 Pines Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no license plate light, driver must be licensed and possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle with no operational license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Williams. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Williams had no driver’s license. The deputy also found a marijuana cigarette on the driver’s side floorboard. Williams was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

—Niki Neal, 18, of David Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed two people wearing dark clothing and as the deputy approached, one of them dropped something on the ground. The deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Neal, who said he had dropped a marijuana cigarette, Anslum said. Neal also had another partially burned marijuana cigarette on him, the sheriff said. Neal was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

—Cory Fernandez, 29, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle cross the fog line twice on La. 182. The detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Fernandez. During the stop, the detectives smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle, Anslum said. Fernandez was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Fermin Martinez, 46, of Houston, was arrested at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Martinez posted $176 cash bail.

—Ashton Allen, 27, of Ehrlich Street in Berwick, was arrested on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear. Bail was set at $5,000.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.