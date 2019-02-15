Police: Five students arrested after fight at Central Catholic

Five students at Central Catholic High School were charged with disturbing the peace fighting after Morgan City police responded to a Thursday incident, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Khyre Jamaal Wills, 17, of 10th Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting.

—Parker Wayne Nelson, 17, of Murial Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrest at 1:41 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting.

—Three juveniles, all 16, were also each charged with disturbing the peace fighting.

Officers were dispatched to Central Catholic High School where several students were involved in a fight. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned Willis and Parker, along with three juveniles, were involved in a fist fight, Blair said. They were jailed.

Central Catholic Principal Vic Bonnaffee said he had no comment on the incident.

Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tiffany L. Remedies, 29, of Canary Street in Morgan City, was arrest at 7:45 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay a fine. Remedies was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant and jailed.

—Ray P. Vidos, 60, of Wise Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Thursday on a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with felony violation of a protective order.

Vidos was located on Wise Street and arrested on a warrant. He was jailed.

—Jonathan Christopher Murray, 34, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids first offense, possession of MDMA, and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Murray in the parking lot of a motel. Officers learned of a warrant for his arrest through 16th District Court. Officers arrested Murray and found suspected synthetic marijuana and MDMA on him, Blair said. Murray was jailed.

—Brennan Richard Tabor, 31, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrest at 2:22 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Tabor was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Tabor was jailed.

—Damian Jevante Payne, 23, of Montegut, was arrest at 5:25 p.m. Thursday on charges of no turn signal, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a fugitive warrant for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second Street and Brashear Avenue. Payne was identified as the driver. During the traffic stop, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located, Blair said.

Payne was arrested and transported to the police department. Once at the department, officers learned Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office held active failure to appear warrants, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Terrell Irvin, 20, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. Irvin was arrested at the police department on warrants. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Theresa Gaudet, 55, of Cross Road #2 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

A deputy was dispatched to Cross Rd. # 2 in regards to a traffic incident. Upon speaking with Gaudet, the deputy learned that she had an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Jonathan Killingsworth, 28, of Marin Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Killingsworth and his bondsman went to parish jail to surrender bond on the above listed warrant. Killingsworth was booked with bail set at $1,000.

—Percy Dear, 33, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Thursday on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

A deputy was dispatched to a home in Amelia regarding a complaint of criminal damage to property. The residents observed air leaking out of their tires as well as the cable wire running to the home to be cut in half. The resident recognized the suspect, Smith said. Upon further investigation, a deputy located the suspect in Berwick. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Rubin Andrews Jr., 42, of Bertrand Street in Napoleonville, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Friday on charges of following too close and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the Amelia area when he observed a vehicle following too close on La. 182. A traffic stop was conducted, and Andrews was identified as the driver of the vehicle, Smith said. Upon further investigation, the deputy learned that Andrews did not have a driver’s license on him due to it being suspended, the sheriff said. Andrews was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Shawn Mecoy Welch, 48, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.