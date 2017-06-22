Police find steroids on man during stop

A 26-year-old Buras man was charged with possession of several types of steroids after Morgan City police stopped his vehicle for running a red light, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Michael P. Stewert, 26, of Dominic Lane in Buras, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of testosterone propionate, possession of testosterone enanthate, possession of drostanolone enanthate, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, disregard of a traffic control and no driver’s license.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light in the area of La. 182. The vehicle was observed traveling down the center of La. 182.

A stop was initiated and Stewert, the driver, didn’t have a driver’s license. Stewert was found to be in possession of testosterone propionate, testosterone enanthate, drostanolone enanthate and drug paraphernalia. Stewert was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Donnie Reed, 64, of Louisiana Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Reed was located and arrested in the area of South Railroad Avenue on an active warrant held by the 16th Judicial District Court. Reed was jailed.

—Laquajhia Bourgeois, 19, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay restitution.

Bourgeois was located and arrested at the Morgan City Court on a warrant. Bourgeois was jailed.

—Anna Sauseda, 34, of Clements Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with six counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Sauseda was located and arrested at Morgan City Court on a warrant. Sauseda was jailed.

—Juaune E. Stelly, 28, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on charges of five counts of contempt of court.

While court proceedings were conducted at Morgan City Court, Stelly allegedly began to cause a disturbance in the courtroom disrupting the proceedings. Stelly also began to use profanities toward the judge.

After being held in contempt of court several different times, Stelly was arrested and removed from court proceedings. She was jailed.

—Herman T. Delco, 35, of Odile Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Delco was located and arrested in the area of Filmore Street on warrants. Delco was jailed.

—Desmond J. Richard, 35, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 3:19 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with four counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Richard was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a Morgan City Court warrant. Richard was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Lorraine Chapman, 35, of Texas Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:52 a.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.