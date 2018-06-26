Police: Ex-tenant stole AC units from home

A 29-year-old Bayou Vista woman was charged with theft in Morgan City after she took two air conditioner units from a home following her eviction from that home, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Korianne M. Parker, 29, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:59 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000 and on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers observed a woman walking in the area of La. 182 that appeared to be in a very inebriated condition, Blair said. A stop was initiated when Parker was identified. Parker was in an intoxicated state. Parker was also found to hold an active arrest warrant through the Morgan City Police.

The warrant stems from a June 8 investigation when Parker allegedly took two air conditioners valued at $530 from a home after being evicted. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Parker’s arrest. Parker was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 40 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Larry Lim, 34, of Dewey Point in San Antonio, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Allison Street in Morgan City negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated when Lim was identified as the driver. Lim was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Lim registered 0.194 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Lim was jailed.

—Donald R. Grubbs II, 38, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 7:20 a.m. Monday on charges of DWI first offense and improper turning.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 70 in regard to a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner. Officers arrived and located a vehicle fitting the description that was provided. The vehicle was observed negotiating an improper turn. A stop was initiated when Grubbs was identified as the driver.

Grubbs was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Grubbs was believed to be under the influence of prescription medication, Blair said. Grubbs registered 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. A blood specimen was obtained from Grubbs which is pending analysis at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. Grubbs was jailed.

—Christy Reed, 24, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000.

Reed was located and arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a June 18 investigation when Reed allegedly took items valued at $65.84 from a business in the area of La. 182 without paying for them, Blair said. The investigation continued and a warrant was prepared for her arrest. Reed was jailed.

—Jalen Walker, 26, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Willow Street in regard to a battery that had been committed. Officers arrived when Walker was identified as one of the parties involved. Walker allegedly struck the victim during an altercation, Blair said. Walker was jailed.

—David A. Sons, 45, of Nevada Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Sons was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Sons was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 53 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.