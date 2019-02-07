Police: Employee charged with theft from business

An employee of a Morgan City business was charged with theft after she intentionally improperly scanned items, allowing customers to pay a lower price, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Indoenna M. Applewhite, 41, of Fifth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with theft $1,000-$5,000 and theft less than $1,000.

Applewhite was located at a business on La. 70 and arrested for active warrants she held for the Morgan City Police Department. The warrants stem from incidents in December 2018 during which Applewhite, who was an employee, allegedly intentionally did not scan items properly at her register, allowing for individuals to pay a lower price.

Blair reported that officers responded to 50 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jonathan J. Hernandez, 28, of Fielders Court in Houma, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of unlawful production of fraudulent documents for ID purposes.

Hernandez was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop on La. 182 near Aycock Street. Upon coming into contact with Hernandez, he produced what appeared to be a fraudulent Texas identification card, Blair said.

Hernandez admitted the identification card was fraudulent, and he had purchased it in another state, Blair said. Hernandez was jailed.

—Thomas D. Barefoot, 53, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass. Barefoot was arrested at the police department on a warrant for his arrest. Barefoot was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 31 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Brittan Michael Boudreaux, 34, of Lizabeth Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:59 a.m. Wednesday on charges of bicycle lamps required, resisting an officer and illegal carrying of weapons.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a subject riding a bicycle with no lights and no reflectors fail to stop at a stop sign. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the subject fled, Smith said.

The deputy continued to chase the suspect until he lost contact with the subject. The deputy collected the suspect’s backpack and bicycle and was advised that a Berwick police officer had apprehended the suspect on Canal Road.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Boudreaux. Boudreaux had a knife on him and tools in the backpack, the sheriff said. Boudreaux was jailed with no bail set.

—Steven James Morris, 32, of Degravelle Road in Amelia, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with violation of protective order.

A deputy received a complaint of violation of a protective order. Through the investigation, authorities learned that the protected person was being harassed, Smith said.

A warrant was issued for Morris for violation of a protective order. Morris was located later in the evening and arrested on the warrant. Morris was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Nicole Jones, 33, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to secure compulsory insurance, driving under suspension and brake lamps required.

Deputies patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard observed a vehicle with no brake lights. A traffic stop was conducted and deputies made contact with the driver, Jones.

Through the stop, drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle, Smith said. Jones was jailed with bail set at $3,000.

—Justin D. Adams, 40, of Foxglove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation and on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana and possession of Suboxone.

Detectives observed Adams in a driveway on North First Street in Morgan City. Adams fled on foot but surrendered a short time later. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Lia K. Lipari, 42, of Laura Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Suboxone and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone.

On Wednesday, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section conducted a joint investigation with the Patterson Police Department Narcotics Division at a home on Laura Drive.

The investigation was the result of complaints received by the narcotics section. Upon arrival, detectives made contact with Lipari and were given consent to search the home, Smith said.

During the investigation, drugs were found in the home, which is within 2,000 feet of a school, the sheriff said. Lipari was jailed with no bail set.

—Ryan A. Billiot, 38, of Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with probation violation and two counts of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy observed a male subject walking along La. 182 on the fog line. The deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Billiot, and learned that there were active warrants for his arrest. Billiot was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.