Police: DWI suspect was over three times legal limit

A 61-year-old Sulphur man was arrested in Morgan City on a second-offense DWI charge after striking a curb and later registering a blood alcohol content over three times the legal limit, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Frank E. Cates, 61, of S. Irwin Street in Sulphur, was arrested at 3:57 a.m. Thursday on a charge of DWI second offense.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the area of Victor II Boulevard with two flat tires on the vehicle.

The officer approached the vehicle, and Cates was located and identified as the driver. Cates struck the curb while operating the vehicle on Victor II Boulevard, causing the tires to deflate, Blair said.

Cates was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Cates registered 0.287 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Records indicated that Cates had a prior driving while intoxicated offense in 2014. Cates was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tracy Silva, 53, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday on two warrants charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Silva was located and arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Silva was jailed.

—Vivian S. Francis, 28, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and speeding 30 mph in a 15 mph zone.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Marguerite Street at 30 mph in a 15 mph school zone. A stop was initiated, and Francis, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Francis was jailed.

—Kimberly Evans, 26, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with three counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to comply with terms of drug court.

Evans was located and arrested in the area of Brashear Avenue on warrants for city court and 16th Judicial District Court. Evans was jailed.

—Edward Ford, 54, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Ford was located and arrested in the area of Ditch Avenue on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court in Iberia Parish. Ford was jailed.

—Barron W. Bowie, 52, of Cherry Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9 p.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Fifth Street without proper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Bowie, the driver, was in an intoxicated state.

Bowie performed poorly on a field sobriety test and refused to submit to a chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. Bowie was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 45 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Curtis Gaudet Jr., 24, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of aggravated battery.

Deputies investigated a report of a fight in progress at a home on Two Brothers Street in Amelia. While speaking with the subjects involved and witnesses, deputies found evidence that Gaudet threw a metal stool at another man, Anslum said. The victim was cut on the head. Gaudet was jailed with no bail set.

—Glenn Louviere Jr., 35, of Fabacher Road in Iota, was arrested at 3:58 a.m. Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, speeding and possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

A deputy traveling on U.S. 90 in the Patterson area observed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed and swerving onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Louviere. The deputy smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Louviere’s breath and observed other indicators of impairment, Anslum said. The deputy also observed an open beer bottle inside the vehicle Louviere was driving.

Louviere performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Anslum said. Following the investigation, Louviere was transported to parish jail with bail set at $3,500.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Lasheka Webb, 31, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with filing a false report. Webb posted $301 bail.

—Cooper Roussel, 19, of Fairview Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of hit and run driving. Roussel was released on bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Quentin Riley, 38, of Wedell Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday on charges of speeding 44 mph in a 35 mph zone and suspended driver’s license. Riley was released on $657 bail.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrests:

—Austin Albarado, 26, of Rue De Kajun Street in Pierre Part, was arrested on a charge of exploitation of the infirmed.

The arrest of Albarado is the last of four suspects that were wanted in connection with a July 7, 2017, theft committed against an infirmed person living in Pierre Part.

Albarado, Terrie Lynn Ganel and Addie Breaux, all of Pierre Part, along with Kasey Thomas of Phoenix, are accused of visiting the Pierre Part man at his home and stealing cash and a bank card from him, Falcon said. Ganel , who was an ex-associate of the victim, planned then carried out the crime, Falcon said.

The victim was not able to see the suspects due to his infirmity, but he was able to identify them by their voices.

Following the crime, the suspects went to a Morgan City motel, Falcon said. Police located the suspects and recovered some of the stolen property. Albarado was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

—Brett Andrew Guillory Jr., 21, of Felicia Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

—Tyler Andrew Palmature, no age or address given, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear for a speeding violation.

Deputies noticed the two vehicles parked behind a Labadieville business early Monday morning and stopped to investigate.

When speaking to Guillory, he appeared to be nervous, Falcon said. After talking to both Guillory and Palmature, deputies did a pat down search for weapons as a precaution.

During the pat down, a quantity of methamphetamine was seized off of Guillory, Falcon said. Deputies confirmed that Palmature had a warrant for his arrest.

Both men were transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and then released on bail.