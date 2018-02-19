Police: DWI suspect arrested after crash

A 22-year-old Amelia man registered a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jorge J. Ortega-Vazquez, 22, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 and Cottonwood Street observed a vehicle traveling east on La. 182 in the west lane. The vehicle then crashed into another vehicle traveling west on La. 182, Blair said. The crash was minor, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle, and the driver, Ortega-Vazquez, appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Ortega-Vazquez registered 0.245 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Ortega-Vazquez was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 108 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Heather R. Moore, 32, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI second offense and improper lane usage.

A patrol officer in the area of East Boulevard and Railroad Avenue observed a vehicle swerving in and out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Moore, appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Moore performed poorly on a field sobriety test and refused to submit to a chemical test for intoxication. Moore was transported to a medical facility for a sample of blood to be drawn. That sample was collected and results are pending, Blair said. Moore was jailed.

—Jose T. Garcia, 33, of West Syls Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 7 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Garcia was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Garcia was jailed.

—Sammie Pigott Jr., 48, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:44 a.m. Friday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. Management identified Pigott as the suspect in the theft, Blair said.

Pigott was located in the area of Sixth and Maine streets. The items from the business were recovered, and they were valued at $23.30, Blair said. Pigott was jailed.

—Krystal L. Meranta, 28, of Clark Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a home on Second Street in regard to a disturbance. Reports indicate that Meranta was at the home causing a disturbance and appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Meranta was asked to calm down several times, but refused. Meranta was jailed.

—Ronald Picou, 52, of Karen Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on a charge of stop sign violation and a warrant charging him with failure to pay fines.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Seventh Street and Ditch Avenue for a vehicle failing to stop at the stop sign at that location. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Picou.

A warrant check revealed that Picou had an arrest warrant through city court. Picou was jailed.

—Chett M. Von Buelow, 25, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Ditch Avenue and Seventh Street. The driver was identified as Von Buelow, who gave consent to search the vehicle, Blair said. Police located an item used to smoke illegal narcotics. Von Buelow was jailed.

—Nicole Hampton, 30, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Sunday on charges of mirrors required, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed a vehicle traveling on La. 182 near the U.S. 90 junction without a driver’s side rearview mirror. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Hampton, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

Police received consent to search the vehicle and located suspected marijuana and items used to smoke illegal narcotics, Blair said. Hampton was jailed.

—Leon Thibodeaux, 27, of Diane Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:16 a.m. Sunday on charges of speeding, DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle traveling east on La. 182 faster than the posted speed. The vehicle was also swerving in and out of its lane of travel, Blair said.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Thibodeaux, appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Thibodeaux performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.136 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Thibodeaux was jailed.

—Celeste A. Delaune, 34, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed an individual standing in front of a closed business in the area of La. 182 and Redwood Street. The individual was identified as Delaune, who was in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana and items used to smoke illegal narcotics, Blair said. Delaune was jailed.

—Paula M. Duval, 28, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Sunday on charges of reckless operation and driving under suspension and a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear.

Officers responded to Lake End Park in regard to a vehicle driving reckless in the area. A description of the vehicle was given out, and officers located the vehicle on Veterans Boulevard.

The driver, Duval, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Witnesses stated Duval had crashed into another vehicle at the park and left the area. Duval had arrest warrants for 16th Judicial District Court. Duval was jailed.

—Cupertino Cos Subuluj, 27, of Palm Avenue in Houma, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Monday on charges of no driver’s license and wrong way on a one-way street.

An officer observed a vehicle traveling down the wrong way on Brashear Avenue near Eighth Street. A vehicle stop was conducted, and the driver, Cos Subuluj, did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Cos Subuluj was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Jerry Holmes Jr., 48, of Joaquin Drive in Houma, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Sunday on charges of speeding 57 mph in a 30 mph zone and possession of methamphetamine. Holmes was awaiting bail to be set.

—Kayla Boudreaux, 28, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Saturday on charges of careless operation with a crash and DWI second offense. Boudreaux posted $5,250 bail.

—Jamie Scarbrough, 28, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm or a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Scarbrough was awaiting bail to be set.

—Anthony Pennison Jr., 46, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Friday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with criminal mischief, a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear, on charges of criminal trespass, disturbing the peace by alarming the public and on holds for Patterson Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Pennison was awaiting his first appearance in court.

—Cody Pearce, 29, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of a weapon with a barrel shorter than 16 inches, possession of a firearm or a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, a warrant charging him with failure to appear on charges of aggravated obstruction of a highway, resisting an officer, no driver’s license and on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Pearce was awaiting bail to be set.

—Austin Williams, 18, of Tournament Boulevard in Berwick, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Friday on Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants charging him with two counts of simple burglary of a vehicle and four counts of burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Williams was awaiting bail to be set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—David L. Aucoin, 21, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Friday on a warrant for another jurisdiction. Aucoin was jailed on $750 bail.

—Jerell Jones, 26, of Red Cypress Road in Patterson, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Saturday on St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute, suspended driver’s license and improper lane usage, for failure to appear on charges of suspended driver’s license, no insurance, improper use of registration, license plates or license and failure to secure vehicle registration, and on a Morgan City police warrant charging him with failure to appear for suspended driver’s license. Jones was jailed on $14,000 bail.