Police: Driver was texting just before crash

A 26-year-old Port Allen man was caught allegedly texting and driving just prior to a vehicle crash in Morgan City, and presented police fraudulent documents during the investigation, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Gabriel Ivan Garcia-Guerrero, 26, of Lafiton Lane in Port Allen, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Monday on charges of unlawful production of fraudulent documents, no driver’s license, improper following, failure to secure registration and use of certain wireless telecommunication devices.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a vehicle crash. Officers arrived, and Garcia-Guerrero was identified as one of the operators of a vehicle that was involved, Blair said.

Garcia-Guerrero produced documents during the identification process of the investigation that were found to be fraudulent, Blair said. The vehicle Garcia-Guerrero was operating allegedly did not have proper registration, and police found evidence that he was following another vehicle too closely and was texting on his phone just prior to the crash, Blair said.

He also did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Garcia-Guerrero was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 31 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Seth Martin, 26, of Cedar Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Martin was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Martin was jailed.

—Tyrin T. Watts, 23, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

Watts was located and arrested in the area of Railroad Avenue on a 16th Judicial District Court. Watts was jailed.

—Morales Cruz-Navarro, 37, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday on charges of no driver’s license and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Federal Avenue. A stop was initiated and Cruz-Navarro was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Cruz-Navarro did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Cruz-Navarro was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Adrienne Paul, 25, of Freeman Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Monday on warrants for failure to appear on the charges of smoking in a vehicle prohibited and possession of marijuana. During booking at the parish jail, a corrections deputy located the active warrants for Paul’s arrest. No bail is set.

—Shamus Dardeau, 42, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family. Dardeau was transported from the Caldwell Correctional Center to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrant. Bail is set at $28,285.78.

—Vintrell Boyd, 35, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, simple battery, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana. During booking at the parish jail, a corrections deputy located the active warrants for Boyd’s arrest. He was released on $7,500 bail.

—Shade Suire, 25, of Chestnut Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Monday on two warrants for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. A narcotics detective located Suire at his home on the warrants and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $200,000.

—Kenyatta Bennett, 36, of Joseph Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension and driving on the right side of the roadway where prohibited.

A deputy made contact with Bennett at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City and located the active warrant for his arrest. Bennett was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was released on $450 bail.

—Robert Williams, 22, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle with an accident, no motor vehicle insurance and hit-and-run driving.

Deputies investigated a single vehicle crash on the U.S. 90 west exit ramp at Garden City and found that the driver, Williams, left the scene and failed to report the crash. Deputies also found that Williams was driving at a high rate of speed in dense fog when he lost control of the vehicle and that he was driving without insurance, Hebert said. Williams was released on a summons to appear in court March 7.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.