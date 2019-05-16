Police: Driver over twice legal limit after 2nd DWI arrest

A 48-year-old man was charged with second offense DWI and registered over twice the legal limit of blood alcohol content on a chemical test after Morgan City police conducted a traffic stop, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—William Allen, 48, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday on charges of stop sign violation, driving under suspension and DWI second offense.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on Brashear Avenue. The driver was identified as Allen, and a computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension, Blair said.

The officer suspected driver impairment, and he did poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. He later registered 0.169 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 33 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Willie Joseph Williams, 53, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft less than $1,000 and a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the area of Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue in reference to a theft. Officers were advised the suspect left the area walking with the stolen property.

Officers arrived and located Williams on Federal Avenue matching the description. He was identified by the complainant, Blair said. Police found that Williams was still in possession of the stolen property valued at $100. A warrant check also revealed city court had a warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jessica Paige Smith, 31, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with theft.

Smith was located on Aucoin Street in Morgan City on the active warrant. She was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Cory Robert Frank Jones, 34, of Ehrlich Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court. Jones was located in Patterson on the warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Danielle Ruth Jones, 32, of Stephensville Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court. Jones was located in Patterson on the warrant. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Conley Thomas Jones, 70, of Joseph Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of resisting arrest or officer and Morgan City police warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear in court.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 and James Street in the Siracusa area when he observed Jones walking. The deputy attempted to make contact with Jones when he began to flee, Smith said.

After a short foot pursuit, the deputy was able to apprehend Jones. A background check revealed the warrants. Jones was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Jonathan Wayne Ashley, 30, of La. 182 in Centerville, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine less than 2 grams, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and introducing or possessing contraband in any municipal or parish prison.

Ashley was located in the 5700 block of La. 182 in Ricohoc on the warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Hector Plata, 19, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with simple criminal damage to property. Plata was transported to St. Mary Parish jail.

—Arturo Garcia, 37, of Chitimacha Trail in Jeanerette, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. No bail was set.

—Leslie Johnson, 24, of Judy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone. Johnson was transported to parish jail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Michael Bennett, 50, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute second offense, resisting an officer by flight and resisting an officer by force or violence. No bail was set.