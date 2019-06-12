Police: Driver booked on drug, traffic charges

A 33-year-old man was booked on drug and traffic charges after Morgan City stopped a vehicle with three children inside, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Justin Alexander Hilliard, 33, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday on charges of turn signal violation, switched license plate, no motor vehicle insurance, no motor vehicle registration, open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old and open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

An officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Hilliard. During the traffic stop, Hilliard was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Officers observed an open alcoholic container in the vehicle along with three small children, Blair said. A computer check revealed the license plate displayed on the vehicle was a switched plate, and the vehicle did not have current motor vehicle insurance and registration, Blair said. Hilliard was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 36 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Thomas James Rosamond, 28, of Dalbor Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, improper lane usage and no driver’s license in possession.

An officer on patrol observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Myrtle Street and La. 182. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Rosamond.

Rosamond advised officers he did not have his driver’s license on him at the time of the stop. During the traffic stop, Rosamond was found in possession of suspected heroin that was packaged for sales, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Glenn Gregory Johnson, 19, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

An officer came into contact with Johnson in the area of La. 70 and Marguerite Street. During the encounter, Johnson was found in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 44 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Frederick Deshaun Guzzetta, 21, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle not covered by security, general speed law – hazardous conditions, and failure to secure vehicle registration.

Guzzetta was located in Assumption Parish on the active warrant and was transported to the St. Mary Parish jail for booking. Guzzetta was released on a completed sentence.

—Donna Sherrie Reed, 48, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on a charge of theft less than $1,000. Reed was located at her home on the warrant. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Phil Kenneth Lodrigue Jr., 39, of Breezy Acres in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the Patterson area when they observed a vehicle nearly collide with another vehicle. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver of the vehicle and the passenger, identified as Lodrigue.

During the investigation, drugs belonging to Lodrigue were located, Smith said. Lodrigue was jailed with bail set at $10,000.

—Travis Morin, 36, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no driver’s license on person, improper lane usage and possession of schedule IV drugs.

Narcotics detectives were at the intersection of Bridge Road and Main Street in Patterson when they observed a vehicle run off the roadway twice. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Morin. During the investigation, drugs were located on Morin, Smith said. Morin was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

—Cedric Gant, 22, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving on right side of road and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy with the K9 division was patrolling the Amelia area when he observed a vehicle traveling on Grace Street. The deputy recognized the driver as Gant who held an active warrant. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Gant and advised him of the active warrant. Gant was jailed with bail set at $350.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Mindy Macaluso, 36, of Dawn Drive in Stephensville, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of felony theft.

On Tuesday, Macaluso turned herself in at the Berwick Police Department on a warrant. The warrant stems from an incident that was reported and investigated by police May 25. During the investigation, Macaluso was identified as a suspect and a warrant was later issued for her arrest, Leonard said. She was released on $1,500 bail.

—Ralph Charlot, 22, of Parro Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday on charges of methamphetamine and improper lane usage.

On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper lane usage on La. 182 near Renwick Boulevard in Berwick. Upon making contact with the driver he was identified as Charlot. Upon speaking to Charlot, officers observed that he was shaking and breathing in a panicked manner, Leonard said.

Officers gained consent to search the vehicle and located methamphetamine, Leonard said. Charlot was jailed with no bail set yet.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.