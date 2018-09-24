Police: Bicyclist caught with meth, marijuana

A Baldwin man was arrested in Morgan City after police stopped him riding a bicycle and found him in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Joshua Crosby, 29, of Baronne Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by giving false information, traffic laws apply to persons on bicycles and bicycle front and rear lamps required.

An officer came into contact with an individual on a bicycle with improper lighting on La. 182. The individual initially gave the officer a false name, but later his identity was confirmed as Crosby, Blair said. Crosby was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Crosby was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 130 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jamal Gibson, 29, of Headland Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The narcotics division conducted a search warrant at a home on Headland Street. Officers located an individual identified as Gibson. Police found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the home, Blair said. Gibson was jailed.

—Steven W. Davis, 42, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear in court.

Davis was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Davis was jailed.

—Sammie Pigott Jr., 48, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Friday on charges of theft less than $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear in court.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. When officers arrived, management had an individual identified as Pigott detained. Pigott had tried leaving the store with items he did not purchase, Blair said. The items totaled $53.58.

Pigott also had an arrest warrant for city court and was jailed.

—Robert Mulligan, 66, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to the area of Front and Freret streets for an individual causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located Mulligan, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Mulligan was jailed.

—Danielle Ballance, 42, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:02 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

Ballance was located on Filmore Street and arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Ballance was jailed.

—Kevin W. Couvillier, 58, of Oxford Street in Franklin, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a legend drug.

Officers located an individual identified as Couvillier in the area of La. 182. Couvillier was in possession of a pill identified as sildenafil citrate for which he did not have a prescription, Blair said. Couiviller was jailed.

—Patricia Savoie, 47, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Saturday on warrants charging her with failure to pay fines and probation violation.

Savoie was located on Brashear Avenue near Sixth Street and arrested on city court warrants. Savoie was jailed.

—Aaron M. Dinger, 26, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay fines. Dinger was located on Sixth Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Dinger was jailed.

—Devan N. Serpa, 33, of Grandwood Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear in court.

Serpa was located on Onstead Street and arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Serpa was jailed.

—Jerry R. Forbes, 18, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. Sunday on charges of no tail lights and no driver’s license.

An officer in the area of Federal Avenue observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A vehicle stop was conducted, and the driver, Forbes, did not have a driver’s license, Blair said. Forbes was jailed.

—Robert Watkins, 39, of Gray, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for criminal neglect of family.

Watkins was located in the area of Onstead Street and Federal Avenue and arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Watkins was jailed.

—Brennan N. Skinner, 26, of Grace Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Sunday on charges of stop sign violation and driving under suspension

Skinner was one of the drivers involved in a vehicle crash in the area of Federal Avenue and Onstead Street. Skinner disregarded the stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, Blair said. No injuries were reported from the crash. A computer check revealed that Skinner’s license was suspended, Blair said. Skinner was jailed.

—Shina Short, 35, of Gibson, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging her with failure to appear for trial and two counts of probation violation.

—Katelynn S. Morgan, 25, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information and warrants for failure to pay fines and failure to pay probation fees.

Short and Morgan were both located on Arizona Street and arrested on warrants. Short held warrants for the 16th Judicial District Court and city court. Morgan gave officers a false name initially, but her identity was later confirmed, Blair said. Morgan also had city court warrants. Both were jailed.

—Anthony D. Lightfoot, 36, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial for domestic abuse battery.

—Casey N. Francois, 32, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Monday on warrants for failure to appear in court and failure to pay probation fees.

Lightfoot and Francois were located at their home and arrested on warrants. Lightfoot held a warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court and Francois held warrants for city court. Both were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 81 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—A juvenile male, 14, of Patterson, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Saturday on a charge of ungovernable juvenile.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a home in Patterson in reference to an ungovernable juvenile. The deputy located the juvenile and transported the juvenile to the Morgan City branch office for processing. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Steven Morris, 32, of Vista Village Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City was dispatched to a home on Belanger Street in reference to an incident that occurred earlier. Upon arrival, the deputy located a victim who stated that Morris had gotten physical with the victim, the sheriff said.

Through the investigation, the deputy found evidence of a physical encounter between the victim and Morris, Anslum said. Morris was jailed with no bail set.

—Cheyanne Pisani, 19, of Delmar Avenue in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft.

—Carley Gros, 17, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy talked to store personnel who advised that two female subjects were observed taking merchandise and attempting to exit the business without paying, Anslum said.

The deputy made contact with Pisani and Gros, and through the investigation learned that Pisani had taken the items with the help of Gros, the sheriff said. Pisani and Gros were arrested and released on a summons to appear Dec. 6.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Nathaniel Jones, 61, of Cherry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with theft. No bail was set yet.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Alicia Bertrand, 34, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Saturday on charges of theft and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. Bertrand was booked into jail and released on $1,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.