Police: Battery suspect grabbed victim around neck

A 47-year-old Morgan City man was charged with domestic abuse battery after he grabbed someone around the neck during an altercation, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Benjamin Cheramie, 47, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Greenwood Street in regard to a disturbance. Cheramie was identified as one of the people involved.

Cheramie allegedly grabbed the victim around the neck during the altercation, Blair said. Police found evidence linking Cheramie to the crime, Blair said. Cheramie was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Mandi Hatfield, 30, of Florence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with driving under suspension and improper lane usage.

Hatfield was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a Sept. 21 investigation when officers observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner in the area Fifth Street.

A stop was initiated, and Hatfield, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. The investigation continued, and warrants were prepared for Hatfield’s arrest. Hatfield was jailed.

—Zachary M. Crappell, 24, of North First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Crappell was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Crappell was jailed.

—Kenneth J. McQuiston, 58, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Thursday on a charge of hit and run driving.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Federal Avenue in regard to a crash. Officers arrived and learned that the second vehicle involved had left the scene and fled the area. McQuiston was identified as a suspect in the investigation, Blair said.

McQuiston was located at a home in the area of Franklin Street. Police found evidence linking McQuiston to the crime, Blair said. McQuiston allegedly admitted to striking the vehicle and leaving the scene, Blair said. McQuiston was jailed.

—Matthew R. Johnson, 35, of Millet Drive in Prairieville, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Thursday on charges of DWI first offense, speeding 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, driving under suspension and expired license plate.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 and the officer saw that the license plate was expired. The vehicle was also observed traveling 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, Blair said.

A stop was initiated, and Johnson, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license and was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Johnson performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.106 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Johnson was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 32 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Lynette Singleton, 39, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of crack cocaine and cocaine with intent to distribute over 28 grams, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

Narcotics detectives investigating a complaint of illegal drug activity stopped and spoke with subjects, including Singleton, near a vehicle on Mallard Street in Morgan City. K-9 Buddy showed a response to the odor of illegal drugs on the vehicle, Hebert said.

After obtaining a search warrant for the SUV, detectives found two bags of cocaine, several smaller bags of cocaine and crack cocaine, and over 160 pills of MDMA, the sheriff said. The investigation took place within the housing authority which is a drug free zone. Morgan City Police assisted on scene. Singleton was jailed with no bail set.

—Gary Davis, 32, of South Post Oak Road in Lake Charles, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Friday on charges of general speed law violation, reckless operation with an accident, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, aggravated flight from an officer, disturbing the peace by language and on a warrant charging him with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

A deputy responded to a call for service from a business in Amelia regarding a disturbance. While en route, the deputy located a vehicle suspected of being involved and initiated a traffic stop on La. 182 in Morgan City.

The driver failed to pull over and continued to travel onto U.S. 90 eastbound where he accelerated to a high rate of speed. The deputy followed and observed the vehicle drive off the roadway and into a tree line near the Amelia exit. The deputy detained the driver and identified him as Davis.

The deputy found that Davis had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and that he was driving with a suspended license. Following the investigation, Davis was jailed with no bail set.

—Heather Padgett, 42, of La. 182 East in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2013, Padgett was convicted of aggravated incest in St. Landry Parish. A detective of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Compliance Section conducted a compliance check found that Padgett failed to register as a sex offender and obtained a warrant for her arrest. During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for her arrest. No bail is set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Erica Businelle Rodriguez, 30, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday on charges of theft by shoplifting and resisting by giving false information. Rodriguez posted $704 bail.

—Bobbie Jo Montet, 36, of Watson Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery. Montet posted $454 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.