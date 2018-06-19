Police arrest two in separate burglary incidents

Morgan City police have arrested two men in connection with separate burglaries that recently occurred in the area, a news release said.

Lantrell Ayers, 27, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday on charges of four counts of simple burglary, four counts of theft, four counts of illegal possession of stolen property and resisting an officer.

Elton J. Pinn, 34, of St. Clair Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple burglary.

Over the past few weeks, the Morgan City Police Department has responded to a rash of burglaries in the Morgan City area. During one of these investigations, Ayers was identified as a suspect. The investigation led investigators to a home on Patton Street where a search warrant was conducted. Ayers fled the home when investigators arrived when he was apprehended and taken into custody, the release said. The search of the home uncovered property that was taken in recent burglaries in the Lakeside and Wyandotte subdivisions in four separate investigations. Investigators were able to link Ayers to these burglaries. Ayers was arrested and jailed. The investigation into all the burglaries is still ongoing.

Pinn was located and arrested in the area of St. Clair Street on a warrant. The warrant for Pinn stems from a June 14 investigation when officers responded to the area or Railroad Avenue in regard to a burglary. Pinn was identified as a suspect during the investigation. Pinn allegedly took multiple items from the home. The investigation continued when a warrant was prepared for Pinn’s arrest. Pinn was jailed. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Police have and will continue to increase patrols in areas that are prone to be targeted by burglars. Police remind people that most of these burglaries were the result of vehicles that were not properly secured. It's important not to only lock your vehicle but to not leave items in view that may cause a burglar to break a window because of an opportunity. These burglaries only take a few seconds to commit. Blair commended detectives and patrol officers for their efforts during the past few weeks. Anyone with information in regard to these investigations is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at 985-380-4605. Anyone wishing to report suspicious activity in their neighborhood is also urged to call that same number.