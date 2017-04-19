Police arrest two after drugs, alcohol found in vehicle

Two men were arrested Tuesday in Morgan City after patrol officers found several types of drugs and open alcohol containers in a vehicle, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Andrew C. Smith, 32, of Bald Cypress Street in Houma, was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of zolpidem, possession of marijuana, possession of a cyclobenzaprine without a prescription, improper lighting and open container.

—Jacob P. Bourg, 25, of Judith Street in Chauvin, was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage and on a charge of open container in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 with improper lighting. A stop was initiated, and Smith was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Smith was found to be in possession of zolpidem, cyclobenzaprine, suspected marijuana and open alcoholic beverages. One of the open alcoholic beverages was identified as belonging to Bourg, a passenger in the vehicle. Bourg also held active warrants through the Thibodaux Police Department. Both Smith and Bourg were jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Gerald Jones, 42, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday on three warrants for failure to appear to pay fines and on warrants charging him with probation violation and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Jones was located and arrested in Patterson on Morgan City Court and police warrants. The warrants stem from a March investigation in which an officer came in contact with Jones and he allegedly gave the officer a false name to avoid arrest on the active warrants already held.

Jones was later identified after the officer released him and a warrant was prepared for his arrest. Jones was jailed.

—Lydia J. Cruz, 31, of Todd Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with probation violation. Cruz was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on city court warrants. Cruz was jailed.

—Angela Campbell, 53, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of contempt of court.

Campbell was arrested on a city court warrant. Campbell was jailed.

—Tyrone Boyd, 51, of Lussan Street in Luling, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Railroad Avenue in regard to a man walking on the railroad tracks and attempting to enter the train.

Officers arrived and learned the conductor saw Boyd getting off of the train in Morgan City. Boyd was jailed.

—Ricky L. Dusenberry, 46, of Louis Drive in Houma, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI first offense and urinating in public.

Patrol officers responded to the area of U.S. 90 in regard to a reckless driver traveling into Morgan City. Information was obtained during the initial call that the vehicle had exited off U.S. 90 and traveled to the area of a local business on Fifth Street and was observed urinating outside his vehicle.

Officers arrived and initiated a stop in which Dusenberry was identified as the operator of the vehicle. During the investigation, officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. A standardized field sobriety test was conducted in which Dusenberry performed poorly.

Dusenberry was arrested and transported to the Morgan City jail for chemical testing. Dusenberry registered 0.193 grams-percent blood alcohol content. Dusenberry was jailed.

—Frank L. Adams Jr., 62, of Bayou Blue Road in Houma, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday on charges of open container in a vehicle and failure to signal.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate several lane changes failing to signal in the area of La. 182 and initiated a stop. The driver was identified as Adams. The officer detected a slight odor of alcoholic beverage on Adams’ breath.

During the investigation, officers located an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. Adams was found not to be impaired but allegedly admitted to drinking the alcoholic beverage. Adams was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 43 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jessica Bush, 31, of Pinecrust Boulevard in Covington, was arrested at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law.

A deputy responded to a location on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista after receiving a report of a disturbance in progress.

During the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that Bush grabbed a toddler-aged girl by the arm, causing redness and bruising. The deputy also observed significant bruising on other areas of the child’s body. Bush was jailed with no bail set.

—Frederick J. Hryniewick, 43, of Tulsa Avenue in Houma, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, traveling the wrong way on a one-way roadway, and possession of (open) alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

A deputy on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, identified as Hryniewick, the deputy observed several signs of impairment, including the smell of an alcoholic beverage on Hryniewick’s breath and body.

Hryniewick allegedly admitted to the deputy that he had taken prescription medications and had been drinking. The deputy administered a standardized field sobriety test. Hryniewick conducted the sobriety test poorly. Following the investigation, he was jailed with bail set at $2,750.

—Jonathan W. Ashley, 28, of La. 182 in Franklin, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft of goods and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy received a complaint of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with store personnel and collected evidence that Ashley returned an item that he stole from the store for a refund.

Following Ashley’s arrest, the deputy located a pipe on him suspected of being used to smoke marijuana. Ashley was released on a summons to appear in court July 10.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Mary Dellisa Edwards, 25, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday on charges of simple battery with medical attention, simple criminal damage to property and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. No bail is set yet.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Terry Ratliff, 45, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft of goods fourth offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Officers responded to a local supermarket in reference to a theft. Officers made contact with the suspect who allegedly gave officers a false name.

Ratliff allegedly attempted to exit the store with several items valued at $299.46. Officers also allegedly located the paraphernalia in Ratliff’s belongings. Ratliff was jailed with no bail set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Shawn Lovell, 39, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of lease law violation. Cash bail is set at $352.

—Brent Green, 21, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday on charges of failure to yield, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and transactions involving drug proceeds. Green was awaiting bail to be set.