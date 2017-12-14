Police: Alleged kidnapping was ‘prank’

A 33-year-old Morgan City man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a prank on someone who thought he had been kidnapped and was being held hostage, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Leon Sylvester, 33, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday on charges of telephone harassment and criminal mischief-false emergency.

The Morgan City Police Department Investigation Division along with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division received information that an individual, Sylvester, had been kidnapped and was being held hostage, Blair said.

A witness received a video of Sylvester and text messages from Sylvester, which led the witness to believe the incident was true, Blair said. Investigators determined that the incident was a prank. Police located Sylvester unharmed. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 29 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Melvin R. Prevot, 54, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fistic encounters.

—Denise M. Jansen, 62, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fistic encounters.

—Keila E. Bell, 33, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fistic encounters.

Officers responded to a home on Bush Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to an individual identified as Prevot.

Prevot stated that he and the other individuals in the home, Jansen and Bell, were having a verbal altercation, which later turned physical, Blair said. Officers observed evidence that an altercation had taken place.

Reports indicate that Jansen and Bell had given the same statement as Prevot about the altercation. Prevot , Jansen and Bell were all placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that deputies responded to 24 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Chance Boudreaux, 23, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of clonazepam with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, expired driver’s license and possession of a counterfeit controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

—Heather Merritt, 20, of Pine Street in Mamou, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, possession of clonazepam, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle cross the center line of Duhon Bypass Road and drive in the middle of the roadway. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and identified Boudreaux as the driver and Merritt as a passenger.

While speaking with the occupants, detectives smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, Hebert said. During a search of the vehicle, detectives located methamphetamine, pills, a handgun and drug related paraphernalia, Blair said.

Through investigation, detectives collected evidence that Boudreaux was selling the drugs. Detectives also found that some of the suspected methamphetamine was fake and that Boudreaux intended to sell it as real methamphetamine. Boudreaux and Merritt were jailed with no bail set.

—Kel’lisha Daniels, 19, of Verdun Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of hit-and-run driving.

A deputy investigated a hit and run crash that occurred in the parking lot of a business off La. 182 in Centerville on Dec. 2. The deputy developed information that Daniels was involved in the incident and subsequently collected evidence that Daniels struck another vehicle with the SUV she was driving and left the scene. Daniels was booked into jail and then released on $1,000 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.