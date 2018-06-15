Morgan City man charged with home improvement fraud

A 69-year-old Morgan City man has been charged with receiving over $17,000 for home improvement work that he never completed, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

Archie Vining Jr., 69, of Fig Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Friday on a charge of home improvement fraud.

Vining was located and arrested in the area of Chennault Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation that began May 24 involving a complaint of home improvement fraud. Vining was identified during the investigation and allegedly was compensated over $17,000 for home improvement services that were never completed, Blair said. The investigation continued when a warrant was prepared for Vining’s arrest. Vining was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Shelby L. Tompkins, 26, of Susan Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 3:53 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to a motel in the area of La. 182 in regard to the use of illegal narcotics in one of the rooms. Officers arrived, and Tompkins was identified. Tompkins was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Tompkins was jailed.

—Quaneshia S. Pollard, 24, of M Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to a motel in the area of La. 182 in regard to the use of illegal narcotics in one of the rooms. Officers arrived when Pollard was identified. Pollard was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Pollard was jailed.

—Luis Garcia, 34, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Brashear Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Garcia was identified as being one of the parties involved. Garcia was in an intoxicated state and in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He also had an active warrant for city court. Garcia was jailed.

—Robert Rainey, 34, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to return leased movables.

Rainey was located and arrested in the area of Aycock Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from an April 20 investigation when a business filed a report stating that Rainey had leased property from the establishment and never paid for or returned said property, Blair said. The investigation continued, and a warrant was prepared for Rainey’s arrest. Rainey was jailed.

—Warren Brown, 37, of La. 1 in Labadieville, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

A stop was initiated on a vehicle for disregarding a traffic control in the area of Aycock Street in which Brown was an occupant. Brown had an active arrest warrant through the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Brown was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Brown was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.