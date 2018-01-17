Man jailed on battery, theft warrants

A 23-year-old Patterson man was booked on battery, burglary and theft charges stemming from 2013 and 2015 Morgan City police warrants, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—William L. Richardson, 23, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with theft less than $1,000, aggravated burglary and domestic abuse battery.

Richardson was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on warrants. One of the warrants stems from a Nov. 21, 2013, investigation when officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a theft.

Richardson was identified as one of the people involved and allegedly took $200 of cash from the business. The second warrant stems from a July 3, 2015, investigation when officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a woman screaming.

Officers arrived, and learned during the investigation that Richardson had allegedly entered the victim’s home and committed a battery on the victim, causing injury, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Richardson’s arrest. Richardson was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Ronald Barrow Jr., 43, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension and warrants charging him with simple assault and disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Front Street. The officer knew the driver to be Barrow, Blair said.

Barrow was known to hold active warrants through the Morgan City Police Department. Police initiated a stop and Barrow had a suspended driver’s license.

The warrants stem from a Nov. 10, 2016, investigation conducted by patrol officers when officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Barrow was identified as one of the people involved.

During the verbal altercation, Barrow allegedly threatened the victim, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Barrow’s arrest. Barrow was jailed.

—Gavin Porche, 35, of Sandalwood Drive in Gray, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with home improvement fraud.

Porche was located and arrested at the Terrebonne Parish Detention Center on a Morgan City police warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation after police received a report of home improvement fraud that occurred in the area of Chestnut Drive.

Porche was identified and accused of allegedly taking payment from the victim for work that was never completed, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Porche’s arrest. Porche was jailed.

—Clint Landry, 39, of Rue De Kajun in Pierre Part, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of hydrocodone, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, improper lighting and improper turning.

—Charlene Kilgore, 30, of Rue De Kajun in Pierre Part, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of hydrocodone.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Seventh Street negotiate an improper turn. The vehicle also had only one operational brake light.

A stop was initiated, and Landry was identified as the driver and Kilgore as an occupant. Landry had a suspended driver’s license. Landry and Kilgore were also in possession of suspected marijuana and hydrocodone, Blair said. Landry and Kilgore were jailed.

—Mikel R. Clark, 61, of Susan Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI third offense, improper lane usage and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Railroad Avenue in an erratic manner, swerving from lane to lane. The vehicle also did not have any lights.

A stop was initiated, and Clark, the driver, was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Clark performed poorly on a field sobriety test and refused to submit to a chemical test, Blair said. Clark was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 50 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests:

—A juvenile male, 16, of Berwick, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of clonazepam.

A school resource officer investigated a report of clonazepam pills being located at Patterson High School on Jan. 9. The school resource officer collected evidence that one juvenile male student brought pills to school and gave them to another juvenile male student, Anslum said.

With the assistance of school administrators, the pills that were given were found on the second student. The juvenile was charged and then released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings. This is the second arrest in the case.

— Druvan Robinson, 20, of Berwick, was additionally charged at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday with battery of a correctional officer. Robinson, an inmate at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, struck a correctional deputy, Anslum said. Robinson remains in jail.

—Cord Green, 29, of Ida Street in Texarkana, Arkansas, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with failure to register as a sex offender and failure to pay annual registration fee as a sex offender. Green was transferred from another agency to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the warrants.

The warrants were issued after a detective with the Sex Offender Compliance Section found that Green failed to meet the state requirements as a convicted sex offender. No bail is set.

—Mickayla Diggs, 17, of Grand Villa Court in Houma, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by using offensive language.

A deputy responded to a call for service about a woman in the roadway on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. While speaking with the people involved and witnesses, the deputy found that Diggs was yelling and cursing in a parking lot and inside a business off U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista, Anslum said. Diggs was released on a summons to appear in court April 2.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.