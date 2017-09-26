Man charged with theft of vehicle in Morgan City

A 35-year-old Centerville man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Morgan City during August, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jonathan M. Borne, 35, of Borne Lane in Centerville, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with theft of a motor vehicle.

Borne was located and arrested at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active arrest warrant. The warrant stems from an Aug. 10 investigation in regard to the theft of a motor vehicle in the area of La. 70. Borne was identified as a suspect, Blair said.

Borne was located in the vehicle a short time later by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and arrested for possessing of the stolen vehicle, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for Borne’s arrest. Borne was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 40 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kristie L. Bourg, 40, of Bankers Court in Pierre Part, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. Bourg was developed as a suspect and allegedly had taken merchandise valued at $69.66 without paying for it, Blair said. Bourg was jailed.

—Brent Meads, 27, of Louise Street in Thibodeaux, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and improper turning.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Railroad Avenue negotiate an improper turn. A stop was initiated, and Meads was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Investigators detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Blair said. The Morgan City Police Department K-9 Division arrived on scene at which time K-9 Lady showed odor response to the presence of narcotic odor, Blair said. Suspected marijuana was located during the search of the vehicle, Blair said.

Police also learned that Meads’ driver’s license was under suspension. Meads was jailed.

—Craig Washington, 33, of La. 749 in Opelousas, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Willard Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Washington was identified one of the people involved. Washington allegedly went to the home of the victim and began banging on the door using profanity, Blair said. Washington was jailed.

—Bobbie Vanbrocklin, 48, of Evergreen Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI first offense and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 negotiate and improper turn. A stop was initiated, and Vanbrocklin was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Vanbrocklin was found to be in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Vanbrocklin refused to take a chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. Vanbrocklin was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 24 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Cade Ordoyne, 18, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Narcotics detectives received information concerning illegal drug activity being conducted at a home in Bayou Vista. Detectives ultimately conducted a search at the home and found Ordoyne to be in possession of marijuana, Hebert said. Ordoyne was arrested and later released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 1.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Caleb Daigle, 17, of Burchfield Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with resisting an officer. His bail was set at $451. He was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department for housing.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.