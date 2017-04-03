Man charged with sexual battery on girl

A 33-year-old Bayou Vista man was charged Monday with sexual battery for allegedly inappropriately touching a girl, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Christopher Hatcher Sr., 33, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:38 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with sexual battery.

On Sunday, a detective began an investigation into a complaint of indecent behavior with a juvenile. The detective collected evidence that Hatcher inappropriately touched a juvenile female victim at a home in Bayou Vista.

Hatcher came to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City in reference to the investigation. He was subsequently arrested on the warrant and jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 118 com-plaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Rebecca Freer, 33, of La. 662 in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Friday on a charge of improper lane usage and on a warrant for improper lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle crossing the centerline on Jupiter Road and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Freer.

While speaking with her, the deputy located an active warrant for her arrest. The warrant was obtained following a traffic stop in Bayou Vista in February during which narcotics detectives located a glass pipe and other items of drug paraphernalia. Freer was released on a summons to appear in court June 13.

—Jerry Favors, 52, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Friday on charges of theft of goods and resisting an officer.

A deputy was dis-patched to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. While en route, the deputy received a description of the suspect. The deputy located a subject matching the description riding a bicycle along La. 182 in Patterson.

The subject refused to stop and was detained. The subject was identified as Favors. During the investigation, the deputy located several items reported stolen from the store in Favors’ pockets and concealed on his person. Favors was booked into parish jail and released on a summons to appear in court June 13.

—Ronald Morgan, 52, of Woodland Court in Port Allen, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Saturday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer, and possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. A deputy monitoring traffic on U.S. 90 in Berwick observed a vehicle traveling 95 mph in a posted 45 mph construction zone. The deputy initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the pickup truck failed to pull over. With the assistance of a citizen motorist, the deputy stopped the truck. The driver was identified as Morgan. The deputy observed an open container of liquor inside the vehicle. Following the investigation, Morgan was booked into parish jail and released after posting $2,500 bail.

—Jerry Cross, 60, of Natalie Lane in Patter-son, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated second offense, speeding, and possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

A deputy observed a vehicle speeding 47 mph in a posted 25 mph zone on La. 182 in Franklin and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, Cross, the deputy smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on him and his breath.

During the investiga-tion, the deputy located an open bottle of liquor inside the vehicle. Cross was booked into parish jail and released after posting $5,750 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Devin D. Andrews, 21, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

—Tamario Q. Ulmer, 25, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

Andrews and Ulmer were located at the Patterson Police Department and arrested on Morgan City warrants. The warrants stem from a March 24 investigation where a search warrant was conducted at a home on Glenwood Street in Morgan City.

Police located meth-amphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia during the search. The majority of the illicit drugs located was alleg-edly destined to be sold and was linked to Andrews. Some marijuana located was linked to Ulmer. The home is located in a drug-free zone. Andrews and Ulmer were jailed.

—Matthew V. Harrigan, 23, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Friday on charges of criminal trespassing, resisting an officer and on a warrant charging him with theft less than $750.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Aucoin Street in regard to a complaint. While on scene, officers were in search of a possible suspect and began receiving tips on a possible location. Harrigan was located hiding in the area and upon coming into contact with officers, Harrigan fled on foot through residential yards.

Harrigan was appre-hended and was found to be unrelated to the original complaint, but was arrested on warrants and jailed.

—Clinton J. Roberts, 34, of Laban Avenue in Houma, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Suboxone, possession of Alprazolam, possession of hydroxyzine pamoate without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug activity, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone, obstruction of justice and headlights required.

—Sang H. Nguyen, 31, of Goodwood Circle in Houma, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrolling officers ob-served a vehicle traveling on La. 182 without two operable headlights. A stop was initiated in which Roberts and Nguyen were identified in the vehicle. Officers detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and found marijuana, Suboxone, Alprazolam, hydroxyzine pamoate and various items of paraphernalia. Officers located about $400 cash on Roberts.

Roberts and Nguyen were arrested and transported to Morgan City jail. Once at the jail, officers located more individually packaged bags of marijuana. Police found evidence that the illicit drugs were destined for sale. The area where the incident took place is within a drug-free zone. Roberts and Nguyen were jailed.

—Arnie Brewer, 51, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:16 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear in court. Brewer was arrested at a home on Fourth Street on 16th Judicial District Court warrants. Brewer was jailed.

—Jorge L. Saucedo-Juarez, 18, of South Jamon Court in Bourg, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on charges of no driver’s license, improper lane usage and switched license plate.

A patrolling officer observed a vehicle with an improper lane violation in the area of Sixth Street and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Saucedo-Juarez, did not have a valid driver’s license, and the license plate displayed was registered to another vehicle. Saucedo-Juarez was jailed.

—Wayne Clark, 44, of Lenny’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Monday on charges of hit and run and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Railroad Avenue in regard to a vehicle crash. Officer arrived and, according to reports, located a vehicle that had struck a utility pole and at-tempt to leave the area. Police located the driver, Clark, who was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Kenneth G. Dangerfield, 62, of McCall Street in Conroe, Texas, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Friday on charges of no driver’s license, possession of prescribed medications without a prescription and two St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants for failure to appear on charges of criminal neglect of family. Dangerfield was transferred to parish jail with no bail set yet.

—Trey M. Seneca, 18, of Foxglove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Friday on a charge of criminal trespass. Seneca was released on $308 bail.

—Brody S. Thompson, 17, of Jake Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Friday on a charge of criminal trespass. Thompson was released on $308 bail.

—Ervin Butler, 53, of N Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace-language, disturbing the peace-intoxicated and resisting an officer-force. No bail is set yet.

—Oscar Quintanilla Elizondo, 30, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule III drugs with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute, suspended driver’s license and general speed law. No bail is set yet.

—Cory James Pierce, 30, of Shady Grove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule III drugs with intent to distribute and possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute. No bail is set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.