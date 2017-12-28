Man charged in hammer attack

A 34-year-old Morgan City man has been caught after allegedly hitting someone with a hammer in November, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Harold Sheets, 34, of Morgan City, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with aggravated second-degree battery.

Sheets was located by officers, who knew that there was an active arrest warrant for him, Blair said. Sheets was transported to the police department.

The warrant stemmed from a Nov. 9 incident in which Sheets is accused of hitting the victim with a hammer, Blair said. The victim’s injuries were severe enough to require him to seek treatment at a medical facility, Blair said.

Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Devan Serpa, 32, of Patterson, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal institute.

An officer patrolling the area of Brashear Avenue conducted a traffic stop and located Serpa, a passenger in the vehicle. Serpa was in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, Blair said.

After a search of Serpa, officers also suspected drug paraphernalia on Serpa, Blair said. Serpa was jailed.

—Theron Thomas, 38, of Houston, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana first offense.

—Raven Piggot, 23, of Morgan City, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

An officer on patrol in the Federal Avenue area, observed a person getting into the driver’s seat of a vehicle at a business.

The officer knew from prior traffic stops that that person had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle the driver fled at a high rate of speed, after stopping the driver fled on foot from the car. The officer contact the two passengers identified as Thomas and Piggot.

The officer could smell what he suspected to be marijuana coming from the car. The officer searched the vehicle and found suspected marijuana inside the vehicle, Blair said. Both Thomas and Piggot were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that deputies responded to 30 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Harrison Short, 51, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with aggravated second-degree battery.

On Dec. 21, patrol deputies responded to a report of a stabbing on Cypress Street in Amelia. Deputies identified Short as a suspect.

During the subsequent investigation, a detective collected evidence that Short produced a knife and cut a male victim on the forehead during an argument, Hebert said. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff said. The detective obtained a warrant for Short’s arrest.

Short was located by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office on the warrant and transported from the Terrebonne Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish jail for booking. No bail is set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.