Man charged with DWI after Bayou Vista stop

A 32-year-old man was charged with DWI after deputies stopped a swerving vehicle Wednesday in Bayou Vista, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Juan Sustaita-Molina, 32, of Cypress Street in Amelia, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday for DWI, driver must be licensed, open container and brake lights required.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle being driven with no operational brake lights and was swerving. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Molina.

During the stop, the deputy located an open container of alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. The deputy noticed that Molina’s speech was slurred and conducted field sobriety on which Molina performed poorly, Smith said.

Molina was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for a breath test, which he refused to take, Blair said. Molina was jailed with bail set at $3,250.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 43 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Marco Maldonado, 43, of Hillman Street in Houston was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace-intoxicated, entry/remaining on premises after being forbidden and resisting arrest/officer.

A deputy was investigating a theft at a business in Amelia when personnel from the business reported a person on the premises who was intoxicated and refusing to leave after being asked.

The deputy made contact with the person, identified as Maldonado, and arrested him. Maldonado resisted the deputy during the process, Smith said. Maldonado was jailed with bail set at $4,000.

—Seth Lovett, 31, of St. Peter Street in Patterson, was arrested, at 1:04 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

Deputies patrolling the area of Patterson were dispatched to a business in reference to a complaint involving a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with the male subject, identified as Lovett, Smith said.

Through the investigation, the deputies learned of an active warrant for Lovett’s arrest. Lovett was advised of the warrant and jailed. No bail was set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Gerard Deshotel, 47, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday on charges of traffic control signals violation, traffic control signals, driving under suspension and resisting an officer by giving false information.

An officer checking a traffic light which was flashing red saw a vehicle not stop as required. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver.

During the stop, police learned that the driver had given the officer a false name and was then identified as Deshotel, who was driving under suspension, Blair said. Deshotel was jailed.

—Brian Berry, 58, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Berry was arrested by Franklin Police Department at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for Morgan City Police Department. Berry was transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Raymond Gautreaux, 25, of Bridge Road in Patterson, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday on charges of two headlights required and possession of marijuana.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and Seventh Street saw a vehicle with only one headlight working. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. During the stop, the officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, Blair said.

The officer asked the driver, Gautreaux, about the smell at which time he admitted he had marijuana in the vehicle, Blair said. Gautreaux was jailed.

—Mashane Charles, 29, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Jalen Walker, 26, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Officers were called to a Federal Avenue location after two people were involved in a fight. Officers were able to locate both people and identified them as Charles and Walker.

Officers learned that both men were seen fighting with each other, Blair said. Both Charles and Walker were jailed.

—Elmer Gales, 27, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday on charges of switched license plate, no insurance, no registration, no driver’s license and improper equipment.

An officer in the area of Ditch Avenue saw a vehicle with the license plate upside down. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Gales, who stated that he did not have a driver’s license, Blair said.

The officer also learned that Gales had no registration or insurance, and the license plate on the vehicle did not match the vehicle, Blair said. Gales was jailed.

—Joey Francois, 38, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with no turn signal and possession of marijuana first offense.

On officer spoke with Francois in the area of Fourth Street during which time police learned that Francois had city court warrants for his arrest. Francois was arrested. During a search of him, the officer located suspected marijuana, Blair said. Francois was jailed.

—Dondre Parker, 22, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with possession of cocaine-less than 2 grams.

Parker was located by officers who knew of a warrant from the 16th Judicial District Court for possession of cocaine, Blair said. Parker was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.