Man charged with DWI

A 52-year-old man was charged with DWI and careless operation in Morgan City after police stopped a vehicle on La. 182, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Manuel Mantalaba, 52, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI first offense, no turn signal and careless operation.

An officer on La. 182 observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Mantalaba, appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Mantalaba registered 0.152 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Mantalaba was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 46 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Melonie Ruffin, 47, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of failure to appear for criminal neglect of family.

Ruffin was located in the area of Poncio Street near Railroad Avenue and arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Ruffin was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 35 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.