Man charged with domestic abuse battery

A 42-year-old man was charged with domestic abuse after Morgan City police responded to a Friday disturbance, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Richard K. Hawkins, 42, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Terrebonne Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Hawkins was identified as one of the parties involved. Hawkins allegedly struck the victim during a verbal altercation. Hawkins was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 109 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jose A. Ramos, 19, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Ramos was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Ramos was jailed.

—Jeric J. Bias, 42, of Arkansas Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Arkansas Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Bias was identified as one of the parties involved. Bias allegedly caused a disturbance during an altercation. Bias was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 136 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Lauren Cormier, 24, of Georgine Street in Duson, was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Friday on charges of careless operation with a crash and driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling Ricohoc responded to a crash on U.S. 90. The deputy made contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, Cormier. The deputy found evidence that Cormier was distracted, causing her to rear-end another vehicle, Anslum said. The deputy also learned that Cormier was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Cormier was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 4.

—Morrell Henderson, 59, of West Syls Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling Amelia responded to a home on West Syls Lane for an unrelated complaint. The deputy made contact with Henderson and found evidence that he had marijuana in his possession. Henderson was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 4.

—A juvenile male, 16, was arrested at 4 p.m. Sunday on charges of vehicle burglary and theft.

A deputy patrolling the Patterson area responded to a vehicle burglary at a home on Hendricks Street. Through the investigation, the deputy found evidence that the juvenile male stole items from the vehicle and used a debit card to make a purchase, Anslum said. The juvenile was released into the custody of his guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Joseph Darby Jr., 18, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Darby posted $353 cash bail.

—Barron Wade Bowie, 53, of Morgan City, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Friday on a charge of failure to appear for criminal neglect of family. Bowie was jailed on $5,148.20 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.