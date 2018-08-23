Man charged with domestic abuse

A 40-year-old Morgan City man was charged with domestic abuse battery on his wife during an incident that occurred in the presence of two children, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Roderick Voisin, 40, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at midnight Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law.

Officers responded to a home on Front Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and located the victim. The victim stated that she and her husband, Voisin, had gotten into a verbal altercation that later turned physical, Blair said.

Officers collected evidence that was consistent with the victim’s statements. Also, there were two children inside the home, Blair said. Officers located Voisin in one of the bedroom closets and arrested him, Blair said. Voisin was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 46 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Torrey A. Barthell, 26, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of DWI first offense.

Officers responded to the area of La. 182 and Pecos Street in regard to a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they located the driver, Barthell, who stated that he hit a curb while heading east on La. 182, Blair said.

The officer could smell an odor of alcohol emitting from Barthell’s breath, Blair said. Barthell performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.172 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Barthell was jailed.

—Damian S. Brown, 35, of Fortins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with stalking.

Brown was placed under arrest at the police department for an active warrant he held for the department. The warrant stems from an incident in September 2017 when Brown allegedly repeatedly followed and harassed an individual. Brown was jailed.

—Antoine O. Randle, 33, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with three counts of contempt of court and two counts of failure to pay fines.

Randle was located on Railroad Avenue and arrested on city court warrants. Randle was jailed.

—Rosella Franklin, 29, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay fines. Franklin was located on Front Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Franklin was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 31 complaints in the parish and the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Johnny Carr Jr., 35, of North Ridge Road in Caledonia, Mississippi, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing synthetic urine purpose of falsifying screen test.

Detectives of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section received a complaint of a person using drugs at a business in the Amelia area. The detectives set up surveillance in the area and observed a person fitting the description in a vehicle outside the business, Anslum said.

Detectives made contact with the person in the vehicle, who was identified at Carr. Carr granted permission for detectives to search, and they found drugs and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said. Carr was jailed with no bail set.

—Hank Darby, 36, of South Iberia Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft and on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business for a theft complaint. The deputy made contact with store personnel who were speaking with Darby. The store employee said he watched Darby take items from the store, Anslum said.

Darby admitted to taking the items. The deputy learned that there was an active warrant for Darby. Darby was jailed with no bail set.

—Jude Resignola, 33, of John Street in Monroe, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Suboxen, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of amoxicillin without a prescription.

A detective of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division received information concerning illegal narcotics use at a business in the Morgan City area.

Detectives made contact at the business with a female and Resignola. The deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia. Resignola claimed possession of all illegal items found, Anslum said. Resignola was jailed with no bail set.

—Frankie Clark, 34, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone-church, a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family, a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, possession of tramadol, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Detectives of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section were patrolling the area of Friendship Alley in Amelia when they observed Clark pull into a home on Friendship Alley.

Detectives made contact with Clark due to active warrants for his arrest. Through the investigation, detectives found drugs and drug paraphernalia on Clark. Clark was jailed with no bail set.

—Deonte Harris, 20, of West Side Trailer Park in Amelia, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana.

Detectives of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section were patrolling the area of Friendship Alley in Amelia when they observed a wanted person driving a vehicle down the alley.

Upon observing the detectives, the suspect sped off and quickly pulled into a driveway, Anslum said. Detectives made contact with the driver and placed him under arrest on the warrants.

While dealing with the suspect, detectives observed Harris sitting on the steps of the home. Detectives knew of an active warrant for Harris’ arrest through the Morgan City Police Department. Detectives arrested Harris and found drugs on him, Anslum said. Harris was jailed with bail set at $925.

—Christopher Singleton, 33, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of speeding and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and operating a vehicle with an expired license plate.

Detectives of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section were dealing with the arrests of two individuals on Friendship Alley in Amelia. While doing so, detectives observed Singleton riding a bicycle down Friendship Alley past the detectives. Detectives were aware of active warrants for Singleton’s arrest.

Detectives made contact with Singleton and placed him under arrest for said warrants. Singleton was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.