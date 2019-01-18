Man charged with battery of dating partner

A 35-year-old man was charged with battery of a dating partner in Bayou Vista after placing his arm around the victim’s neck, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Mark Hilliard, 35, of Illinois Avenue in Kenner, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Thursday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a victim who stated that Hilliard had taken the victim’s vehicle.

When the victim spoke to Hilliard at the business to get the vehicle back, he had placed his arm around the victim’s neck in order to get the victim outside, the sheriff said. The deputy made contact with a witness who corroborated the victim’s story, Smith said. The deputy also made contact with Hilliard and transported him to parish jail. No bail was set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—A juvenile male, 14, of Patterson, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Thursday on a charge of ungovernable juvenile.

A deputy was dispatched to a location on Main Street in Patterson in reference to a disturbance involving a juvenile. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with the juvenile and took him into custody. The juvenile was transported to the branch office for processing. He was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Terry Dubois, 58, of Bowen Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle not covered by security, vehicle license required and failure to apply for a certificate of title.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a disturbance in progress. While investigating the disturbance, the deputy made contact with Dubois and was advised by dispatch of an active warrant for his arrest. Dubois was booked into jail and then released on $500 bail.

—Sadie Percle, 26, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

—Steve Berryhill, 48, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section were patrolling the area of the Berwick boat landing when they observed a vehicle with two subjects inside the back seat. The detectives made contact with the subjects, identified as Percle and Berryhill, and through the investigation, the detectives learned of an active warrant for Percle. Drugs were also found in the vehicle, Smith said. Percle and Berryhill were jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported no arrests:

—Rebecca Martin, 46, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay fines. Martin was arrested at her home on Fifth Street on a city court warrant. Martin was jailed.

—Erik S. Driskill, 43, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Eleanor C. Simoneaux, 36, of Jones Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Driskill and Simoneaux were passengers in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop on La. 182. Driskill was in possession of drug paraphernalia, and Simoneaux was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Blair said. Both subjects were jailed.

—Cyrilla L. Fry, 53, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and simple burglary.

Officers responded to a business on Brashear Avenue in regard to a removal of an individual. Officers arrived and spoke to employees, who identified Fry as the suspect causing the disturbance. Witnesses stated that Fry was pulling on car doors in the parking lot of the business.

Police located Fry in the parking lot, and she appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Fry was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.