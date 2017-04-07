Man charged with battery, damage to property

A 39-year-old Morgan City man was charged with simple battery and criminal damage to property after hitting another man during an argument and damaging a police unit, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Edward A. Gil, 39, of Kimberly Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple battery, two counts of simple criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a business in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim who alleged he was struck by Gil.

Gil allegedly approached the victim and began hitting him. Gil also damaged property during the altercation and was found to be in an intoxicated stated. Gil was arrested and transported to Morgan City jail. While being transported to jail, Gil damaged a patrol car. Gil was jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Andre Molo, 47, of Seventh Avenue in Port Arthur, Texas, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple battery.

Molo was located and arrested at the police department on a war-rant. The warrant stems from an investigation in 2015 where Molo allegedly struck the victim. Warrants were prepared for his arrest. Molo was jailed.

—Alicia M. Billiot, 33, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone and no turn signal.

Billiot was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on warrants. The warrants stem from an investigation conducted by patrol officers during which a traffic stop was initiated for a signaling violation. Billiot was identified as the driver. During the investigation, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located.

The area where the incident took place was in a drug free zone. Billiot was jailed.

—Jasmine A. Junifer, 27, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear for court. Junifer was located and arrested in the area of Hilda Street on a 16th Judicial Court warrant. Junifer was jailed.

—Niki D. Freia, 33, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Thursday on warrants for failure to pay probation fee, probation violation and three counts of failure to pay fine. Freia was located in the area of Levee Road and arrested on city court warrants. Freia was jailed.

—Danny P. Freia, 30, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear for drug court. Freia was located in the area of Laurel Street and arrested on a 16th Judicial Court warrant. Freia was jailed.

—Joel Claudio-Deleon, 40, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:41 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of oxycodone, careless operation of a motor vehicle and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of La. 182 and stopped the vehicle. Claudio-Deleon was identified as the driver.

Claudio-Deleon did not hold a valid driver’s license. He was also found to be in possession of oxycodone, and he did not hold a valid prescription. Claudio-Deleon was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Jill Vining, 38, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy investigating a complaint of a suspicious person on Teche Road encountered Vining and located the active warrant for her arrest. Vining was jailed with no bail set at $1,715.

—Tanner Rivere, 25, of Randall Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Friday on two Assumption Parish warrants for failure to appear on the charge of simple burglary. While conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 90 in Berwick, a deputy made contact with Rivere and located the active warrants for his arrest. Rivere was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Jamal Gibson, 29, of Headland Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and no li-cense plate light. Gibson posted $1,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.