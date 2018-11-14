Man booked on two counts of attempted murder

A Baldwin man was booked Tuesday on attempted murder charges stemming from an incident in which he stabbed two people in Franklin, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Darrell Harris, 28, of Jolivette Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of a felony.

A deputy at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office headquarters made contact with Harris when he approached the dispatch window and turned himself in on active warrants for his arrest.

The warrants stemmed from a Nov. 3 incident at a business in Franklin during which two victims were trying to break up a fight between two people when a witness observed Harris stab the victims, Anslum said. Harris was jailed with bail set at $700,000.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 28 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Vicky Allemand, 33, of Patureau Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and turning movements and signals.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a car fail to use its turn signal when making a turn. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and located the driver, Allemand. During the stop, the deputy learned that Allemand’s license was suspended, Anslum said. Allemand was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

—Troy Perez, 53, of Moon Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday on four warrants charging him with possession of gabapentin without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, non-consensual disclosure of a private image and two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

A narcotics detective made contact with Perez when the detective located Perez at a home in Patterson. Perez was advised of the active warrants for his arrest. Perez was jailed with no bail set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the Tri-City area:

—Curtis Gaudet, 45, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested Friday on five counts of simple burglary.

On Nov. 6, deputies responded to a complaint regarding the burglary of multiple buildings on property located near La. 662 in Bayou L’Ourse. Deputies initiated an investigation and were able to identify suspects and recover a large amount of valuables which were returned to the proper owner, Falcon said.

One of the suspects, identified as Gaudet, was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Gaudet remains in jail pending a bail hearing. Additional arrests are expected.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Shawn Green, 31, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

The narcotics division conducted a search warrant at a home on Terrebonne Street. Once at the home, officers located Green. Police also found suspected marijuana inside the home, Blair said. Green was jailed.

—Jordyn Smith, 18, of Marietta Lane in Gray, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with failure to appear for arraignment for domestic abuse battery, failure to appear for arraignment for false imprisonment, failure to appear for arraignment for criminal damage to property and two counts of failure to pay fines.

Smith was transported from the Terrebonne Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on city court warrants. Smith was jailed.

—Bryant K. Harris, 31, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Monday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and possession of marijuana.

Officers responded to a home on Railroad Avenue in regard to an unknown individual inside the victim’s home.

Police arrived and located the individual, identified as Harris. The victim observed Harris standing in his doorway, Blair said. Police also found suspected marijuana in Harris’ possession. Harris was jailed.

—Courtlin M. Carter, 29, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear for trial.

Carter was located on La. 70 and arrested on a city court warrant. Carter was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Juan Lopez, 39, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6 a.m. Sunday on charges of careless operation of a motor vehicle with a crash and no driver’s license. He posted $252 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.