Man booked on sex offender warrant

A 32-year-old Bayou Vista man was booked Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on sex offender charges, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Brandon Poole, 32, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of failure to register and notify as a sex offender, failure to possess a special ID card-sex offender ID and failure to pay annual registration fee.

A corrections deputy made contact with Poole when Poole was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from East Baton Rouge Parish on the failure to appear warrant. Poole was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 31 complaints in the parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 30 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Tara Oubre, 28, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with filing a false complaint.

Oubre was located in the area of Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from an incident in May where Oubre filed a complaint. Investigators determined that the complaint was false, Blair said. Oubre was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—William Lawrence Richardson, 24, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Monday on charges of second-degree battery with medical attention and simple battery. No bail was set.

—Don Terry Bennet Jr., 31, of Second Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple battery. Bennet posted $454 cash bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Malaysia Ruffin, 25, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Monday on a warrant for battery of a dating partner. Ruffin posted $2,500 bail.