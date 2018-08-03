Man booked on negligent injuring, hit-and-run warrants

A 35-year-old Texas man was booked in Morgan City on Lafayette Parish warrants charging him with negligent injuring and hit-and-run, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Scott R. Barr, 35, of Bay City, Texas, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Thursday on charges of criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle, proper equipment required on vehicles and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants charging him with two counts of negligent injuring and hit-and-run.

A patrol officer in the area of Federal Avenue observed a vehicle without a license plate. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver identified as Barr. A computer check revealed the vehicle was not insured, Blair said.

Barr also had active arrest warrants for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. Barr was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 51 calls and reported the following arrests:

— Teligia M. Busby, 52, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to the area of Marshall Street in regard to an individual who was possibly intoxicated and was walking in the roadway. Officers arrived and located the individual identified as Busby, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Busby was jailed.

—Clara M. Drexler, 36, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and owner secure vehicle registration.

An officer in the area of Sixth and Marguerite streets observed a vehicle with a temporary license plate that was expired. A traffic stop was conducted and the drive identified as Drexler. The officer could smell an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Drexler gave the officer consent to search the vehicle, and the officer located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Drexler was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests:

—A juvenile male, 15, of Patterson, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Friday on a charge of curfew violation.

—A juvenile male, 13, of Franklin, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Friday on a charge of curfew violation.

—A juvenile male, 14, of Patterson, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Friday on charges of curfew violation, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to the area of Venus Street and La. 182 for a suspicious persons complaint. Deputies were told that juveniles were riding bicycles around the area, possibly burglarizing vehicles. While searching the area, deputies located two juveniles on Venus Street.

Both juveniles were seen riding bicycles without reflecting lights, Anslum said. Deputies observed a third juvenile on Jupiter Street. Upon attempting to make contact with the juvenile, he fled on foot, running through several residential yards, the sheriff said.

Deputies ultimately made contact with the juvenile male at his home. All three juveniles were placed under arrest and released into the custody of their guardians, pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Timothy Troung, 23, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Thursday on charges of three counts of simple battery. Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a medical facility for a battery complaint. Through the investigation, deputies found evidence that Troung struck his children, leaving bruises, Anslum said. Troung was released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 13.

—Brandi Thibodeaux, 31, of Bourque Street in Lafayette, was arrested, at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Thibodeaux was transported from the Lafayette Parish Jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Thibodeaux was released on $2,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Bronson Benoit, 34, of East 9th Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Vivian Francis, 28, of Third Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Thursday on a Morgan City Police Department warrant charging her with hit-and-run and a Morgan City Court warrant for failure to appear on charges of general speed law and driving under suspension. Francis was jailed and then released on $1,259 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.