Man booked on domestic abuse, resisting officer warrants

A 34-year-old Morgan City man was booked on several warrants, including ones charging him with domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Elton Pinn, 34, of St. Clair Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property less than $1,000, failure to appear in city court for careless operation and failure to appear in city court for driving under suspension.

Pinn came to the police department and turned himself in on warrants. Pinn was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 62 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Ragan Alcina, 39, of Easy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane use, expired driver’s license, expired license plate and on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear for trial.

An officer patrolling the area of La. 182 near La. 70 observed a vehicle cross over the fog line several times. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Alcina, who told the officer her license was expired, Blair said.

During the stop the officer also learned that the vehicle license plate was expired and that Alcina was wanted on a warrant, Blair said. Alcina was jailed.

—Bryant K. Harris, 30, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of cephalexin monohydrate.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of U.S. 90 and stopped a vehicle for a license plate violation. During the stop, detectives spoke with the passenger, Harris.

Harris was in possession of a legend drug, Blair said. Harris was jailed.

—Jessie Pritchard, 28, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:29 a.m. Thursday on charges of no turn signal, driving under suspension and on a warrant charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer traveling on La. 182 near Ditch Avenue saw a driver of a vehicle fail to use his signal. The officer stopped the driver, Pritchard, and spoke with him at which time learned that his driver’s license was suspended and that police had warrants for his arrest, Blair said. Pritchard was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 43 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Waynisha Jones, 33, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with possession of hydrocodone and disturbing the peace by intoxication.

A deputy made contact with Jones at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse and learned of an active warrant for her arrest. She was booked into parish jail and then released on $5,000 bail.

—Joseph Jessie, 39, of Bernard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday on charges of failure to stop and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling the area of Amelia observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted, and the deputy made contact with the driver, Jessie. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and during the search the deputy located a glass pipe, Anslum said. Jessie was released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 13.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—James Jones, 32, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday on charges of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace. Bail was set at $1,250.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.